Five wrestlers won KHSAA state championship medals Saturday to punctuate a breakthrough season for the Great Crossing wrestling program,
Trent Cano defeated back-to-back opponents Friday in the 106-pound class and became the first-ever Warhawk to reach the state semifinals. Cano finished fifth.
Augustus Roberts (132), Nicholas Armentano (138) and Joshua Strayer (165) scrapped to seventh in their respective divisions, while Ethan Sentelle (144) wound up eighth.
Rowdy Benner (126), Malakhi Young (150) and Aiden Butler (157) also competed for GC in the state showcase, which was held at George Rogers Clark Arena in Winchester.
Cano christened his championship bid with a hard-fought, 1-0 decision of Campbell County's Logan Brown. In the second round, he outpointed Roman Valera of Central Hardin by a 7-2 count.
That set up a showdown with Sebastian Vega of Conner, where Cano's quest hit a roadblock with a pin at 1:25. Cano then dropped a 3-2 verdict to Ryan Smith of Johnson Central before pinning Micah Thompson of Boyle County in 2:12 in the fifth-place match.
Roberts pinned Petey Graham of Ohio County with only 20 seconds remaining in their opening-round scrap. It put him in the path of Walton Verona's Isaac Thornton, who pounded out a major decision.
In the consolation round. Roberts defeated Central's Aiden Roe by fall before dropping a 4-3 decision to Charlie Tucker of John Hardin. Roberts rolled to an 8-4 win over Jeremiah Tucker of Conner in the seventh-place showdown.
Armentano, a two-time regional champion, started out with a loss but took down consecutive consolation bracket opponents before his next speed bump. Armentano topped Braedon Herron of North Hardin by a 12-4 count in the battle for seventh.
Strayer snapped back with a major decision and a pin after his loss in the first round. He pinned Jack James of Paducah Tilghman to complete the journey.
Benner, who won his third regional title this season, rebounded with a major decision over Anderson County's Luke Knight before winding up on the wrong side of a 6-2 score against Isaac Johns of Woodford County in an elimination bout.
Union County (200.5 points) rolled to the team title over Johnson Central (138.5) and Ryle (138). Great Crossing finished 13th out of 48 schools with 46 team points.
GC was second as a team at regions and fourth at semi-state, which the Warhawks hosted a week ago.