KHSAA wrestling: Warhawks send eight to state
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Great Crossing's individual and team aspirations for KHSAA state championships remain alive and well after a historic Saturday in the Warhawks' home gym.
Eight of the Warhawks' 11 semi-state qualifiers advanced to next weekend's final bracket of their weight class by finishing in the top eight during the penultimate competition.
State finals are at George Rogers Clark Arena in Winchester. Great Crossing was one of two sites to host the opening round of the annual meet.
Rowdy Benner (126 pounds), Gus Roberts (132) and Aiden Butler (157) each won in the consolation finals to finish third overall. Ethan Sentelle (144) lost in that round and wound up fourth.
Joshua Strayer (165) took sixth-place honors, with Nicholas Armentano (138). Trent Cano (106) and Malakhi Young (150) all claiming seventh.
Chase Little (285), Joaquin Solis (215) and Jack Finley (120) of Great Crossing and Jonah Baysinger (120) of Scott County also competed Saturday.
Johnson Central won the team title with 270 points, with Ryle second at 223.5. Great Crossing, which lost out by one point to Harrison County for the region title, again was a single marker behind its competition, this time Campbell County (116.5 to 115.5) in the battle for third.
Benner, a three-time reigning regional champion, defeated his first two opponents of the day by a 19-second pin and a technical fall before he was pinned by eventual runner-up Adam Williams of Johnson Central,
He battled back with a 35-second pin, then a 4-0 decision over Andrew Lewis of Simon Kenton to take home the bronze medal.
Roberts followed a similar path, starting the day with consecutive wins before Cole Thomas of Ryle pinned the Warhawk hopeful in 1:58 on his way to the title.
Two more wins, capped by an 8-4 verdict over Leland Reeves of Taylor County in the third-place match, raised Roberts to the podium.
Butler's unbeaten streak ended in match three against Carter Akers of Prestonsburg. A medical forfeit moved him into the consolation final, and a 2-0 shutout of Campbell’s Bryce Dennemann finished the job there.
Sentelle dropped a 3-0 decision to Mason Schweitzer of Walton-Verona in his final bout. Decision wins over Chris Begley of Madison Southern and Luke Hutchison of Madison Central helped him battle through the bracket.
Caleb Duke of Ryle defeated Strayer by major decision, 13-3, in a fifth-place clash. Armentano pinned Coalton Kilbury of Wayne County in 24 seconds to snag seventh, and Cano followed suit with a 9-3 win over Micah Thompson of Boyle County.
Young fought off Aiden Zinser of Scott High, 5-3, to cap his day.
As of 2 p.m. more than 1,000 tickets were sold to the day-long event, according to GC athletic director Austin Haywood, who noted that number didn't include wrestlers, coaches, administrators and support staff.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Do you agree with the superintendents decision to drop the mask mandate for SCS?
You voted: