Two Scott United lacrosse graduated seniors, Robbie Gift and Issac Krebs, received national honors for the 2022 season.
Gift was named as an All-American and an Academic All American by USA Lacrosse.
Kyle Biggs, the coach of Scott United, said he wasn’t surprised by the news.
“Just how focused he is with the sport, just practicing all during the offseason, and I know he is focused on his grades a lot, so it came as no surprise to me,” Biggs said.
Gift has played lacrosse under Biggs since his freshman year, and the coach said his work ethic has always been exceptional.
“One of the things that stands out to me about [Robbie] is he is always practicing outside of practice, we practice four times a week and a couple hours a night, but he doesn’t stop there, he’s there on the weekends, and I will get a text from him on the weekend at 10 p.m. asking if I can turn the field lights on and he can shoot a bit,” said Biggs.
Krebs received the Bob Scott Award given to one player from each region “who goes above and beyond in service to his team, school, and community,” according to the USA Lacrosse website.
Biggs said he was impressed by Kreb’s attitude.
“Isaac is probably the most coachable player I’ve ever had in the six or seven years I’ve been coaching, anything that you ask of him, he’ll do it,” said the coach.
Krebs’ drive also stands out to Biggs,
“[He has a] focus and determination to be the best player he can be,” Biggs said.
Krebs also played football and was in band, as well as many other activities.
“To nominate him for the award, I had to make a list of all the achievement he’s done, and the list was a mile long, and as I was submitting it, I was thinking ‘how does he do it?,’” Biggs said.
Biggs is also excited about what this means for the future of Scott County Lacrosse.
“These guys that are receiving these awards, it kind of puts lacrosse on the map, it’s a sport that is not well known in Scott County, but we have been doing some pretty big things in recent years,” he said.
Gift is signed to play lacrosse at Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, while Krebs is headed to the University of Kentucky with a scholarship for band.
Peter Wilson can be reached at pwilson@news-graphic.com.