The local high school soccer teams are getting back into the grind. On August 3, the Lady Warhawks had a soccer friendly against Whitefield Academy of Louisville. The Warhawks won 6-0, led by a hat trick from Cameron Crump. Seaton Hockensmith had two goals on the night, and Meredith Turner also chipped in a goal. All three are sophomore forwards. The match was played at Birds’ Nest Stadium.
The junior varsity squads also played, with the Lady Warhawks beating Whitefield 4-0, with goals by Kendall Crump, Peyton Broaddus, Anna Murphy, and Addie Nowlin.