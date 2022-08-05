warhawks soccer

Cameron Crump (#12) runs toward the goal against a Whitefield Academy defender on August 3rd. Crump scored three goals as the Warhawks shut out Whitefield 6-0.

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

The local high school soccer teams are getting back into the grind. On August 3, the Lady Warhawks had a soccer friendly against Whitefield Academy of Louisville. The Warhawks won 6-0, led by a hat trick from Cameron Crump. Seaton Hockensmith had two goals on the night, and Meredith Turner also chipped in a goal. All three are sophomore forwards.  The match was played at Birds’ Nest Stadium.  

The junior varsity squads also played, with the Lady Warhawks beating Whitefield 4-0, with goals by Kendall Crump, Peyton Broaddus, Anna Murphy, and Addie Nowlin.  

Tags

Recommended for you