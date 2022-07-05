Eliminated by budget cuts in the spring, Georgetown College men’s and women’s golf programs have received a potential new lease on life from a grassroots fund raising effort.
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Ada Little piled up a perfect game and three no-hitters this past spring while steering Scott County High School to the semifinals of the 11th Region softball tournament for the second straight year.
In her summer swing with Tennessee Mojo, one of the top travel programs in the south, Little, one of the state's top Class of 2025 recruits, has only maintained that scintillating pace.
On Thursday, Little threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts, leading Mojo Gregory to a 7-2 win over Birmingham Thunderbolts Kemp for the title in their age group of the power pool at the Colorado Fourth of July Triple Crown tournament.
The Alabama opponent entered the national showcase as the top-ranked team in the nation.
Surrounded by dozens of major college coaches, Little and Mojo won four consecutive gems to win the top 14U bracket at Aurora Sports Complex.
Tennessee started its run to the championship with a 6-1 victory over Atlanta Vipers. From there, Mojo took down Texas Glory, 6-4, then dodged Select Fastpitch, 5-1, to reach the title game.
A two-time team most valuable player for Scott County, Little has started 60 of the Cardinals' 67 games since her debut as an eighth-grader, racking up more than 500 strikeouts.
Little went 19-9 with a 1.22 ERA this spring, whiffing 248 with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of better than three to one.
She allowed only 108 hits in 183 2/3 innings, firing a perfect game at Mercer County and no-hitters in district games with Frederick Douglass and Bryan Station. The latter was in the 42nd District championship.
At the plate, Little also led the Lady Cards with a .434 batting average. She was named honorable mention all-state for Class 3A schools.
Fundraising aims to save Georgetown College golf
The centerpiece of that drive is a benefit scramble at Cherry Blossom Golf Club on Friday, July 15. There is also a site for benefactors who are unable to play that day but wish to support the cause.
Cost of the tournament is $150 per person or $600 per team up to a maximum of 36 teams. Hole sponsorships also are available at a price of $200 per hole.
Check-in the day of the tournament is 7 a.m., with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Those who are interested in participating or sponsoring a hole are asked to contact Austin Sparks at (502) 863-8222 or austin_sparks@georgetowncollege.edu.
A secure site to sign up for the scramble and additional giving has been set up at engage.georgetowncollege.edu/portal/golfgiving?tab=home.
Supporters have set a goal of $100,000, which would support the operation of both teams for the next two years.
If the goal is not reached by July 15, donors will be given a full refund. In order to be eligible for the refund, donations must be made through the link above and not via any other donation platforms.
In a sign of the economic times, Georgetown College student athletes from five different teams were notified shortly after the close of the 2021-22 school year that the school had eliminated their sport from the 2022-23 athletic budget.
Men’s and women’s varsity golf, a co-ed archery program and junior varsity men’s and women’s soccer teams all are on the department chopping block.
No affected program reacted more swiftly and unequivocally than golf. More than 1,600 friends of the program signed an online petition in the first weekend after the announcement.
Many local alumni and current players were affected by the announcement, including Scott County products Trey Ogle and Katherine Wesley and Great Crossing graduates Connor Smith and Jake Caudill.
Ogle recently was named coach of the boys’ team at Scott County.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
