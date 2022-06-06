Georgetown Football Club 2004 Black won the organization's first-ever State Open Cup U18 soccer title with a convincing 5-0 triumph Sunday over Bowling Green Elite in Elizabethtown.
Local sports roundup: First-ever U18 State Cup for GFC; SC, GC track take on 3A state meet
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
GFC's team, identified by birth year and comprised primarily of recent graduates and rising seniors, advances to regional competition starting June 24 in Westfield, Indiana.
Five different players, including Great Crossing star Preston Welch, scored a goal in the title match. Jair Leon of Paul Laurence Dunbar, Miles Ezell of Bourbon County, Zach Workman of Lexington Christian and Clark Howell of Lexington Catholic also found the net.
Leon and Ezell also scored goals in Saturday's 3-2 semifinal win over Covington-based Kings Hammer Academy along Georgetown resident Jaxon Witajewski of Lexington Catholic.
GFC shut out three of its final four opponents in the tournament, with Lex Cath's Nathan Van Hoeve leading the effort.
Khamisi Campbell is the head coach for GFC Black, assisted by Jonathan Rase. Other team personnel include Tristan Morrin and Aiden Bryan of Great Crossing, Chase Willis, Spencer Morrison, Pete Korona, Evan Amend, Brandon Seabaugh, Wells Durham, Chinmay Tope and Prince Kenas. Ryan Haas did not play this weekend due to injury.
SC, GC athletes take on 3A state meet
Maquoia Raglin competed in four events while Jeremy Hamilton and Bryce Alan Thornsbury each ran three for Scott County on Saturday, when the top local track and field athletes wrapped up their season in the Class 3A state champion at the University of Kentucky.
Thornsbury and Raglin ran the second and third legs of the girls' 4x200 relay for the Cardinals, who took sixth in the event with a time of 1:46.44. Claire Inabinet was the lead runner for SC, while Kiya Allen anchored the performance.
DuPont Manual, ultimately the runaway team champion on the day, won the race in 1:44.80.
The quartet of Raglin, Inabinet, Jala Trent and Bryce Alan Thornsbury also closed out the day with a strong showing in the 4x400, taking 11th in a time of 4:13.75.
Raglin was the Cardinals' top performer in both the individual 200 and 400 meters. Raglin took 12th in the shorter dash with a 26.24 clip, and she just missed the minute threshold by running the 400 in 1:00.07 for 11th. Thornsbury was three spots back in a time of 1:00.71.
Trent rounded out the local contingent in the girls' meet, finishing 19th with a distance of 15 feet, two inches.
Local boys scored in two events.
Hamilton was fifth in the 200, completing the dash in 22.08, just over a second behind winner Jaylen Cole of Male.
In the 4x100 relay, Great Crossing picked up two points with a seventh-place effort. Isaiah Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Jacob Coulter and Kalib Perry) covered the distance in 43.20.
That same quartet notched 11th in the 4x200 with a time of 1:31.41.
Hamilton ran the 100 in 11.03 and was just off the podium in 10th. Cole also won that race with a blistering time of 10.50.
Taking off from the starter's pistol in the 4x400, Hamilton led SC's final relay of the afternoon to 14th place. Jayden Fields, Danny Armstrong and Elijah Tarter followed for the Cardinals, who clocked in at 3:34.74.
Also representing in relays were SC's chain of Ali Hamdiyah, Fields, Jackson Damron and Armstrong in the 4x200 (21st, 1:34.44) and GC's group of Keith Johnson, Jacob Marcum, Jake Swicegood and Carter Russell in the 4x800 (19th, 8:43.53).
Scott County freshman Cristian Rodriguez placed 13th in the shot put with a throw of 44-4. Rodriguez was the only ninth-grader to qualify in the event.
And in the adaptive shot put, Jacob Pendleton of Great Crossing won the silver medal at a distance of 25-11.
It was the final event in the stellar three-sport careers of Perry and Hamilton, who will play NCAA Division I football at Tennessee and Louisville, respectively.
Local results from the meet:
Boys
100: 10. Jeremy Hamilton (SC) 11.03. (Champion: Jaylen Cole, Male, 10.50).
200: 5. Jeremy Hamilton (SC) 22.08. (Champion: Jaylen Cole, Male, 21.04).
4x100: 7. Great Crossing (Isaiah Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Jacob Coulter, Kalib Perry) 43.20. (Champion: Ballard, 41.95).
4x200: 11. Great Crossing (Isaiah Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Kalib Perry, Jacob Coulter) 1:31.41; 21. Scott County {Ali Hamdiyah, Jayden Fields, Jackson Damron, Danny Armstrong) 1:34.44. (Champion: Male 1:27.11).
4x400: 14. Scott County (Jeremy Hamilton, Jayden Fields, Danny Armstrong, Elijah Tarter) 3:34.74. (Champion: Marshall County 3:19.65).
4x800: 19. Great Crossing (Keith Johnson, Jacob Marcum, Jake Swicegood, Carter Russell) 8:43.53.(Champion: Marshall County 7:58.45).
Shot put: 13. Cristian Rodriguez (SC) 44-4. (Champion: Grayson Brashear, South Oldham, 57-1½).
Adaptive shot put: 2. Jacob Pendleton (GC) 25-11. (Champion: Kaidhyn Stockdale, Apollo, 41-2 ¼).
Girls
200: 12. Maquoia Raglin (SC) 26.24. (Champion: Alexandra Allen, DuPont Manual, 24.98).
400: 11. Maquoia Raglin (SC) 1:00.07; 14. Bryce Alan Thornsbury (SC) 1:00.71. (Champion: Alexandra Allen, DuPont Manual, 56.73).
4x200: 6. Scott County (Claire Inabinet, Bryce Alan Thornsbury, Maquoia Raglin, Kiya Allen) 1:46.44. (Champion: DuPont Manual, 1:44.80).
4x400: 11. Scott County (Maquoia Raglin, Claire Inabinet, Jala Trent, Bryce Alan Thornsbury) 4:13.75. (Champion: DuPont Manual, 3:57.58).
Long jump: 19. Jala Trent (SC) 15-2. (Champion: Isabela Haggard, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 17-10 ¼).
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
