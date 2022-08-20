County volleyball teams christened the season with impressive road wins Tuesday night.
Great Crossing opened defense of its 11th Region championship with a 3-0 sweep of Lafayette by scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 26-24, while Scott County fought off Woodford County, 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 30-28).
GC’s Ryann Livingston served four consecutive aces to seal the third set and the match after the Generals had multiple set points.
Amelia Bowers matched Livingston with four aces for GC, which served 15 in all. Jazzy Calvert paced the Warhawks with seven kills, while Libby Erwin put away six. Makiyah Justice added five kills and a team-high four blocks.
Katherine Rush accumulated 22 assists. Delaney Waldridge (12) and Erwin (nine) showed the way in the digs department.
Scott County gave new head coach Michael Ortman his first career victory, It was also the Lady Cards' initial win in a season-opening match since 2018, and SC snapped a three-match skid in the series with Woodford County.
GC golf goes low vs. Sayre
Two golfers finished under par and another at even Wednesday in Great Crossing's 142-170 boys conference victory over Sayre at Cherry Blossom.
Alex Bennett was medalist with a 2-under 34, followed closely by teammate Ashton Cochran at 1-under 35.
Landon Bergman (36) and Brady Parker (37) rounded out the scorers for GC, while Liam Spurlock added a 43 to the mix.
GC moved to 3-0 in league play and extended its conference match winning streak to 15, dating back to the team's inaugural 2019 season.
In a Monday girls’ match, Maddie Easterling shot a terrific 37 for GC against Woodford County. The Yellow Jackets prevailed by a 202-220 team tally.
Girls’ soccer teams fall on road
Both girls' soccer teams dropped non-district matches on the road this week.
Boyle County avenged a draw at Great Crossing last season with a 2-1 triumph Tuesday on its home pitch, while Scott County fell 8-0 Wednesday at Lafayette.
GC (1-1) battled back from a halftime deficit on the strength of Cameron Crump's goal, assisted by Seaton Hockensmith early in the second half. But Boyle County (2-2) sandwiched strikes by Reagan Britt and Peyton Bugg around the Warhawks' tally, each assisted by the other goal-scorer.
Free kicks by Gracie Gordon and Kaylee Tyson narrowly missed high with 10 minutes left as GC fought to knot the issue again.
Kamorah Tillman made six saves for Great Crossing, which was at Sayre on Thursday and will finally get to play at home against Montgomery County next Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Kennedy Kanavy stopped 19 shots for Scott County (1-3-1), now off until its home opener Thursday, Aug. 25 against Madison Southern.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.