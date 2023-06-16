Scott County sophomore Sydney Zakic advanced to the round of 16 in the KHSAA state tennis tournament for the second consecutive year in singles and third straight year overall before bowing out against the eventual state champion.
Zakic breezed through a pair of matches on Tuesday. She defeated Boyle County senior Jaina Burkett, 6-3, 6-0, in the opening round before ousting three-time reigning 13th Region champion Lindsay Jones of Corbin, 6-1, 6-0, in the afternoon.
In Wednesday's third round, No. 2 seed Ellie Hammond knocked out Zakic by a 6-2, 6-1 count. Hammond defeated Sara Watanabe of Covington Latin to successfully defend her state title and lead the Valkyries to their fifth consecutive team crown.
As an eighth grader in 2021, Zakic teamed with Megan Moore and advanced all the way to the doubles quarterfinals.
GC boys’ track picks up points in four events at KHSAA state
Great Crossing and Scott County track and field athletes competed Saturday in the Class 3A track and field championship at the University of Kentucky.
Boys' 4x100 relay: 4. Great Crossing (Trevvon Campbell, Jeremiah Clark, Caden Seater, Isaiah Johnson) 42.77; 18. Scott County (Danny Armstrong, Ayden Marton, Timmy Emongo, Buddy Collins) 44.28.
Boys' 800: 5. Carter Russell (GC) 1:56.85,
Boys' discus: 7. Shadrach Parret (GC) 142-9.
Boys' pole vault: 8. Jacob Silver (GC) 12-0.
Boys' 4x200 relay: 8. Scott County (Danny Armstrong, Timmy Emongo, Ayden Martin, Buddy Collins) 1:30.12; 12. Great Crossing (Trevvon Campbell, Jeremiah Clark, Ray Enwa, Isaiah Johnson) 1:30.49.
Boys' shot put: 9, Cristian Rodriguez (SC) 45-10.
Unified shot put: 10. Xander Elam (GC) 47-4½.
Boys' 110 hurdles: 12. Ayden Martin (SC) 15.54.
Girls' 4x200 relay: 12. Scott County (Bryce Alan Thornsbury, Jala Trent, Amirrah Wheeler, Claire Inabinet) 1:47.83 16. Great Crossing (Madeline Roark, Brenda Juarez, Mariah Olding, Ava DeGise) 1:48.52.
Girls' 400: 12. Bryce Alan Thornsbury (SC) 59.12; 14. Elise Edison (SC) 1:00.30.
Girls' 4x400 relay: 12. Great Crossing (Brenda Juarez, Addison Nowlin, Mariah Olding, Ava DeGise) 4:12.34; 13. Scott County (Claire Inabinet, Madison Thompson, Jala Trent, Bryce Alan Thornsbury) 4:13.34.
Boys' 300 hurdles: 18. Ellis Huguely (SC) 42.48.
Girls' discus; 20. Chapel Brown (GC) 93-5.