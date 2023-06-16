Model of consistency

Sydney Zakic of Scott County has made it to at least the round of 16 in the KHSAA state tennis tournament for three consecutive years, once in doubles and now twice in singles.

 Photo submitted
Scott County sophomore Sydney Zakic advanced to the round of 16 in the KHSAA state tennis tournament for the second consecutive year in singles and third straight year overall before bowing out against the eventual state champion.
 

