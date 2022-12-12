In his 12th season at the helm, Chris Briggs captured his 300th win as Georgetown College men’s basketball coach Thursday night.
GC went on the road and knocked off Lindsey Wilson, 77-66, to give the two-time national championship coach the milestone.
Georgetown (10-2, 4-2) only trailed 3-0 and 5-3 on the historic night.
A 3-pointer from Tae Dozier put the Tigers ahead for good at 6-5, setting the tone early. Georgetown hit six of its first nine threes against Lindsey Wilson (5-6, 1-5).
Dozier set the early pace by scoring 12 of his 17 in the first half.
As has been the story during the Chris Briggs era, defense and rebounding kept the Tigers ahead at the half. Lindsey Wilson shot just 39 percent in the first half and were outrebounded by Georgetown, 25-13. The gap afforded the Tigers a 36-31 lead at the break.
In the second half, the Tigers looked to put the Blue Raiders away early. Cam Brooks-Harris and Jabrion Spikes led a 16-5 Tigers run out of the gate and pushed GC to a 52-36 lead just over six minutes into the session.
A bucket from Dozier and a fifth three on the night from Brooks-Harris pushed the Tigers lead to 72-63 with 2:27 left, ending LWC's chances of a comeback.
Brooks-Harris poured in 17 of his game-high 22 points in the 2nd half. Dozier kept his hot run going with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Spikes controlled the glass and finished with a double-double: 15 points, 12 rebounds.
Georgetown outrebounded Lindsey Wilson, 50-33, including 21 offensive rebounds, leading to 19 2nd chance points.
With the win, Briggs became the fourth consecutive head coach at Georgetown to amass 300 wins.
He joins GC Hall of Famers Jim Reid (529), Happy Osborne (456) and Dr. Bob Davis (415). These four coaches are the only men to lead the men's basketball program at Georgetown College over the past 70 years.
Briggs and his Tigers got to work on the next hundred Saturday with a 64-52 win at home over Campbellsville.