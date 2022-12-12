Briggs man on campus

Georgetown College men's basketball coach Chris Briggs received a commemorative ball from then-president Dwaine Greene for his 200th career win in 2019. Briggs hit 300 victories at the school Thursday when the Tigers beat Lindsey Wilson.

 Kal Oakes
In his 12th season at the helm, Chris Briggs captured his 300th win as Georgetown College men’s basketball coach Thursday night.
 

