It worked for Gene Hackman as Norman Dale with shaky savant Shooter by his side in “Hoosiers.” John Calipari received some mileage from it while Kenny Payne was his right-hand man at UK.
When a basketball team is mired in an uncharacteristic funk, and the calls aren’t going his team’s way, sometimes the best thing a shrewd coach can do is get himself sent to the locker room.
Not to say it was a scripted moment, but Chris Briggs’ march more than halfway across the Davis-Reid Alumni Gym court, earning two technical fouls and a mandatory departure with 15:04 remaining, lit a fire Saturday afternoon under his Georgetown Tigers.
GC and interim head man Barrett Meyer later erased a seven-point deficit, took control of an ultra-physical battle and brushed off Mid-South Conference newcomer Bethel University, 85-80.
“I think they just had enough of getting punched in the mouth. It definitely fired them up,” Meyer said. “That says something about what we’ve been going through the last week with these guys, trying to get them better, trying to get them more mature and to play consistently. If things hadn’t been going well in practice and Coach gets thrown out, I’m not sure things start going well.”
Redshirt freshman Derrin Boyd scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Tigers (3-1), who fell by the same five-point margin two nights earlier at Cumberland in a top-15 showdown.
Kyran Jones coupled 17 points with 16 rebounds to help GC avoid its first 0-2 start in the conference since the 2014-15 season.
“We’ve been 1-4 (in the MSC) before, and that is not a place you want to be,” Briggs said. “We had to get that one.”
Jake Ohmer went 11-for-12 from the free-throw line on his way to 19 points for the Tigers. Not including Briggs’ farewell scene, 46 common fouls were called, with the teams combining for 55 free throw attempts. GC cashed in by making 26 of 35 from the stripe.
Point guard Jaquay Wales’ 13 points, five assists and three steals included a pull-up 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run after Georgetown faced its largest deficit of the day at 70-63.
“They really buckled down and got the stops and got on the boards, and then offensively they were taking good shots,” Meyer said. “I kept telling them, ‘Go in transition.’ With the battle on the boards, they were crashing, so we had a bunch of easy stuff in transition, but then it’s on them not to force.”
Chandler Clements bolstered Bethel (2-3, 0-3) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jamarius Mayberry added 18 points and Kamron Rose 15 for the Wildcats.
GC won a heavyweight scrap two years ago when Bethel was a member of the Southern States Conference and expected another donnybrook. Plus, as was the case when Thomas More entered the MSC and dealt GC one of its two regular-season losses last winter, additions to arguably NAIA’s toughest league always want to make a grand entrance.
“They’ve lost two games to blowouts. He (BU coach Jeff Britt) was in here lighting ‘em up yesterday, and I could tell,” Briggs said. “They’re always known to be a tough, physical team.”
Bethel broke a tie at 51 with Mayberry’s 3-pointer immediately prior to Briggs’ ejection. Back-to-back fouls against Boyd and Elias Harden on rebounding action at each end were his bone of contention.
Jarred Walker sank three of the four resulting free throws, and the Tigers made a slow climb in tough terrain from there. The Wildcats stretched it to the biggest lead for either team when Rose scored on the heels of an offensive rebound with 8:53 to go.
Jones knocked down a corner 3-pointer to christen the comeback. Michael Turay’s blocked shot led to a run-out by Boyd that trimmed the gap to two. Another defensive block-out by Jones sent Ohmer on a drive that produced two tying free throws.
“He’s been scoring, but it’s been a rough start for him, because he’s just been forcing those drives early in the offense when there’s no movement and all five guys on defense have got their eyes on him,” Meyer said of Ohmer. “They get in good position, and he just goes into them like a bowling ball or falls back and throws it up. But today was definitely better.
“I think our space was better, and that helped his drives. It seemed like a lot of them were coming after we had moved the ball some, where he’s got the advantage and the angle and was able to get those foul calls.”
Wales broke the tie, but Clements pulled the Wildcats even again at 74 — the 10th deadlock of the day — with 2:43 remaining.
From there, GC controlled the tempo and took full advantage of the parade to the line. Ohmer, Jones, Wales and Boyd each sank a pair down the stretch, the last four after Bethel scratched within 81-80 on a Mayberry bucket at the 1:21 mark.
“It’s easy to get excited about getting the shot up, especially when we play fast. But when we didn’t have anything, they just kept moving the ball we got into the offense,” Meyer said of GC’s measured approach in the late stages. “I felt like there were several possessions where we didn’t have anything but kept with it and a good look at the end of the shot clock maybe three or four times, and when a couple of those go in, it helps.”
The first half required just as much persistence. Georgetown never led until 24-23 on a basket by Turay with 9:38 left.
Bethel leveled the score on six different occasions. Boyd’s late 3-pointer gave the Tigers their roomiest edge of six. Myron McKinney had the last word for the Wildcats and made it 47-43 going to the locker room.
GC was minus-five in the rebound category at intermission before grinding out an overall 38-36 advantage on the day.
“That means we got stops down the stretch. That was big. Kyran was huge,” Briggs said. “I’m just proud of them. They toughened up, battled adversity, found a way. That’s what makes teams better. It’s not always going to be easy. It’s not supposed to be easy.”
“They were really physical and forced us to at least match it,” echoed Meyer. “We like our guys to be the enforcer and the more physical team, but having a team come in here like that and us matching it was good. The box score shows it.”
Briggs, who had coached in 313 prior games at GC (including 251 wins and two national titles) without being shown the door, said the Tigers do prepare for such contingencies.
“All those Saturday morning practices in October where we split up the teams and scrimmage against each other paid off,” he said. “We’ve done that since Happy (Osborne) was the head coach and I was on the other side.”
