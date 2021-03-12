A cold start was nothing compared to a chilling finish Friday evening for Georgetown College men’s basketball.
CoreVon Lott hit a turnaround jumper at the horn to give Keiser University a 58-56 win in the first round of the NAIA tournament on a neutral court at Tine Davis Gymnasium in Montgomery, Alabama.
Lott lost the ball, then recovered it and dropped the 10-foot dagger in response to a tying 3-pointer by GC’s Kyran Jones with five seconds remaining in regulation. He triumphantly dashed to the other end of the court, where he was mobbed by teammates while GC players walked off in disbelief.
Thus ended the long-awaited defense of the 2019 national title for Georgetown (16-8), which hadn’t exited the tournament in the first round since a loss to Arizona Christian in 2015. The Tigers have appeared in the national draw for 30 consecutive seasons.
Jones finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers, who couldn’t fully overcome 8-for-38 (21.1 percent) shooting in the first half. They warmed up marginally to 32.9 percent.
Derrin Boyd added 10 points and seven boards, while Jaquay Wales, whose pass set up Jones’ tying bomb, concluded with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Quinton Glaspie led all scorers with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Seahawks (21-9) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Antwan Claxton combined 10 points with eight boards and five assists for Keiser. Lott, the team’s leading scorer on the season, only had six before his game-winner.
Fortunately for the Tigers, the Seahawks only connected at a 9-for-28 (32.1 percent) clip before intermission themselves.
A quick warm-up helped Georgetown grab its largest lead of the night, 35-29, shortly after trailing 23-22 at the half. Brodricks Jones, Wales and Kyran Jones all produced go-ahead baskets. Boyd buried a three and scored in transition shortly thereafter to create the six-point margin.
Lead changes were the rule – 16 of them -- and Keiser fought back on a three from Lott to reclaim a 40-39 advantage at the 10:51 mark.
The Tigers later used another 6-0 surge to lead 45-40. Kyran Jones keyed it with consecutive hoops.
Jones delivered one more go-ahead bucket with 4:06 to go, followed by Michael Turay’s dunk off a dish from Boyd, set up by a blocked shot from Chucky Wilson.
That made it 51-48, but Turay was saddled with a technical foul for hanging on the rim. Lott sank the resulting free throw, followed by a steal and lay-up to tie the game.
His flurry triggered an 8-2 run before Jones tied the game.
Georgetown fouled Michael Gavin in the act of shooting a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left, but Gavin missed the middle free throws to keep it at a one-possession game.
Kyran Jones and Brodricks Jones each yanked down an offensive rebound during the extended Tiger trip that led to the tying three from the top of the arc.
Glaspie scored 12 of Keiser’s first 19 points on the night. Consecutive threes by the Joneses gave GC a brief 16-15 lead, but Glaspie scored the next two hoops for the Seahawks.
Darius Bryant’s free throw with 27 seconds remaining was the difference on the scoreboard at the half.
Thomas More, which allowed GC only 48, 49 and 53 points while sweeping their Mid-South Conference series, and Keiser are the only teams to hold the Tigers below 65 in a game this season.
GC graduated three 1,000-point scorers – Chris Coffey, Eljay Cowherd and Jacob Conway -- from the team that won the title in 2019 and was top seed before the COVID cancellation of 2020.
Brodricks Jones and Naradain James are the only seniors on the 12-man roster that finished the season for the Tigers.