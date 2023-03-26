Big Shot Robb

In the final game of his college basketball career, Cooper Robb scored 17 points and nearly rallied Eastern Kentucky all the way back from a 20-point deficit before Charlotte escaped with a 71-68 win in the title game of the College Basketball Invitational.

Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball wasn’t first across the finish line in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nobody will ever forget the Colonels’ run through the pack this week, however.
 

