Special to the News-Graphic
Eastern Kentucky University men's basketball will hold a “Colonel Caravan” tour stop in Georgetown on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in advance of the 2021-22 basketball season. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Galvin's.
Guests will include EKU President David McFaddin, director of athletics Matt Roan and men's basketball head coach A.W. Hamilton. Additional guests will be announced but are expected to include Hamilton's fellow Scott County natives Michael Moreno and Cooper Robb, both multi-year starters for the Colonels, and head manager Blake Harris.
Upon arrival, fans are encouraged to register at registration to receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes such as autographed items from coaches and tickets to select games. Season basketball tickets will be on sale at the event as well.
Fans can RSVP by clicking this link: http://www.alumni.eku.edu/caravangeorgetown.