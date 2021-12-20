The bigger the game, the more Cooper Robb tends to play a role in putting his team over the top.
Robb, star of so many thrilling playoff and rivalry game wins at Scott County, saved his best for last Saturday night in Eastern Kentucky’s 81-68 overtime victory over Northern Kentucky at McBrayer Arena.
EKU outscored NKU 17-4 in the extra session after tying the game in the closing seconds of regulation.
Robb finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals. Curt Lewis had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Devontae Blanton added 16 points and six boards.
Michael Moreno, the other half of EKU’s prolific Scott County tandem, provided eight points, five rebounds and four assists,
After exchanging baskets to start the extra frame, the Colonels (7-6) scored seven unanswered points to seize control.
Braxton Beverly hit two free throws. Robb drew a charge and then nailed a 3-pointer on the other end, and Beverly connected on a lay-up to cap the spurt and give the home team a 73-66 lead.
Two free throws from Trevon Faulkner with 2:00 left got the Norse to within five, 73-68, but the visitors did not score again.
EKU hit five of its first nine shots to start the second half and scored the first eight points of the stanza to erase a four-point deficit. The Colonels trailed 32-28 at halftime.
Moreno started the second half with a 3-pointer. Robb and Blanton added layups, Blanton's coming with an and-one free throw, to cap the 8-0 spurt and put the home team in front 36-32.
With the Norse down 62-61, former Henry Clay star Marques Warrick hit a layup and drew a foul with 25.3 seconds left in regulation. His free throw put NKU ahead 64-62.
Blanton hit a jumper on the other end with 16.2 ticks remaining to tie it. Beverly had a steal in the final five seconds.
Warrick led NKU (4-6) with 22 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field.