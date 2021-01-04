The typical Georgetown College men's basketball season follows a good, better, best pattern.
Nobody feels sorry for the Tigers in the first semester, but they're usually making do and holding serve with a reduced roster. Then semester break arrives, some highly touted newcomers' eligibility kicks in, and GC's engine begins its rev-up to full song.
Thursday's wire-to-wire, 80-68 win over Mid-South Conference rival Lindsey Wilson College carried those familiar earmarks.
Kyran Jones, the sophomore forward who helped carry No. 6 Georgetown to five wins in its first six starts, was up to the task again. He finished with 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, including career board No. 300 in only his 39th game. Jones had a double-double before halftime.
But two of his teammates enjoyed flashes of brilliance in their Tiger debuts as well.
Carson Newsome, new to GC after previous stints at NCAA Division I Milwaukee and D2 University of Texas-Permian Basin, delivered four points, 12 rebounds and a team-best seven assists.
Chucky Wilson, a Louisville native who arrived on campus by way of D2 Southern Indiana and a pair of junior colleges, contributed four points, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot.
They provide crucial depth and explosiveness for the Tigers (6-1 overall, 3-1 MSC), who were heavily reliant on Jones and redshirt freshman Derrin Boyd before Christmas.
Boyd scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to help stave off Lindsey Wilson (3-4, 1-4), which whittled what was once a 19-point Tiger advantage to eight with 6:41 remaining.
Brodricks Jones, the 6-foot-11 senior who returned from a year's absence after helping Georgetown to the NAIA championship in 2018-19, enjoyed his most prolific game of the season with 18 points, four rebounds and four blocked shots.
GC also received eight points from Chad Ohmer and seven from Rashad Bishop, both freshmen, and four from starting point guard Jaquay Wales.
And in easily the best sign of how well the Tigers shared the wealth, they amassed 22 assists on 31 field goals. Wales and Boyd each dished out three to complement Newsome and Wilson's generosity.
Payton Cundiff scored all 21 of his points for Lindsey Wilson on seven 3-pointers, five in the second half. Elijah Jordan (14) and Ryan Friday (11) also reached double digits for the Blue Raiders, who were held to 33.3 percent from the field.
The Tigers owned a glaring 51-35 margin on the glass.
Kyran Jones went 7-for-7 from the field in the first half. He sandwiched an inside bucket and a 3-pointer around a Wales hoop and staked the Tigers to an 8-0 lead out of the gate.
That margin hit double digits for the first time, 15-5, on another Jones trifecta with 13:11 remaining in the half.
Ohmer's consecutive threes ended a 7-2 run by Lindsey Wilson. Jones later served up six consecutive points — first a traditional 3-point play, then another bomb — for a 33-18 cushion with 4:41 left.
Both Joneses knocked down a 3-pointer in the final 1:17 of the half after Lindsey Wilson briefly brought the margin back to single digits. It was 43-30 at the break.
Georgetown's lead hit its zenith at 53-34 on a basket by Wilson with 13:53 remaining.
After a barrage of three deep strikes from Cundiff, Boyd emerged from a quiet start to the game with a corner three. Moments later, he knocked down all three resulting free throws after getting decked on a fall-away attempt from the other side.
