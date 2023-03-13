Through the first half of Tuesday's first-round game of the NAIA men's basketball tournament, Lourdes University launched its shots toward a sea of black shirts in the Georgetown College student section encamped in the auxiliary bleachers behind the baseline at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
All but five were off target, much to the joy of the peanut gallery, whose third-seeded Tigers owned a 19-point lead at intermission in a win-or-else game that felt more like an October non-conference sparring session.
Act two was no laughing matter and had March written all over it. The Gray Wolves heated up in a hurry at the other end of the court, twice cutting their deficit to four points down the stretch before the Tigers escaped with a 67-58 win.
“We've gotta be better. It's gonna be a short March if we play like that after playing the way we did in the first half,” Georgetown coach Chris Briggs said. “Great first half, but the same thing we did in the conference tournament. You think you're gonna put it on cruise control, and it ain't gonna happen.”
Jake Ohmer and Rashad Bishop led Georgetown with 16 and 14 points, respectively, and collaborated for a thunderous highlight to stave off Lourdes (22-9) in the otherwise uninspiring second half.
Ohmer lobbed a pass that was slightly behind Bishop's head as he sliced toward the basket. Bishop reached back, cradled it with his palm and hammered it through for two in one fluid, rim-rocking motion.
“Big time game by Rashad Bishop,” Briggs said. “He got up and had a couple dunks and nine rebounds. We did a pretty good job rebounding the ball.”
Cam Brooks-Harris added nine points and Drew LaMont eight for GC, which owned a 41-29 edge on the glass and limited Lourdes to five offensive rebounds.
Brooks-Harris buried a 3-pointer with 2:45 remaining after the Gray Wolves nosed to within four at 57-53.
Two buckets by Little Anderson scratched No. 14 seed Lourdes back to a four-point gap, 61-57, before a Bishop tip-in and two Ohmer free throws barred the door.
“(Lourdes) shot 19 percent in the first half and 51 percent in the second half. If that's not the model of (defensive) inconsistency, I can't tell you what is,” Briggs said. “We've talked about being consistent all year long, and here it is March. We did survive, but you're not gonna survive long doing that, so we've gotta be better.”
Joey Holifield led Lourdes with 19 points. Anderson added 15 and Charles Swain 11 for the Gray Wolves.
It was business as usual for Georgetown early.
Brooks-Harris and LaMont drained threes for a quick 6-0 lead.
That margin hit double digits for the first time at 15-5 on an Ohmer triple. And after Lourdes sliced it to 18-11, GC closed the half with a 16-4 flourish that included a shutout streak of more than six minutes.
Noise from the student-heavy crowd of 1,200 was surely a factor.
“Luckily we were in our gym,” Briggs said. “Really appreciate the great atmosphere from the community and the student section, the football team, those guys up there having fun. That's like it was in the good old days 20, 30 years ago before there were 17 ESPN channels and games on all over the country every night. It's awesome to have a crowd like that.”
Lourdes hit four of its first five shots on the other side of intermission before Ohmer and Brooks-Harris combined for six points and pushed the Tigers' lead back to 42-25 with 15:42 left.
After Jaquay Wales' layup moments later, Georgetown went without a point for more than four minutes while Lourdes piled up 10 in a row.
Self-inflicted errors and points left on the table were recurring themes.
“They've got to figure it out. You can only tell 'em so many times. I love 'em. They're great guys, but they've gotta be tougher,” Briggs said. “We've got to not turn it over so much. We've got to make free throws. I mean, how do you go 12-for-25 from the foul line in your own gym?
“But we'll take it, move on, get ready for the next one and hopefully get better each game. We've gotta be more focused, more disciplined. Close it out better and not make it so dang interesting.”