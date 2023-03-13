Rim rocker

Rashad Bishop had a resounding night in the paint to power Georgetown past Lourdes, 67-58, in the opening round of the NAIA tournament.

 James Scogin
Through the first half of Tuesday's first-round game of the NAIA men's basketball tournament, Lourdes University launched its shots toward a sea of black shirts in the Georgetown College student section encamped in the auxiliary bleachers behind the baseline at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
 

