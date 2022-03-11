Men's basketball: Georgetown reunited with Huntington in NAIA opener
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
- Updated
- Comments
With only four different coaches at the helm in the past 69 seasons and a track record of winning more than two-thirds of their games over a century plus two decades of men's basketball, it's no surprise that Georgetown College has appeared in more NAIA tournaments than any other program.
GC, which has qualified 42 times including an unthinkable 31 consecutive years, takes that standard of excellence to Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday night for the opening round of a recently expanded 64-team playoff.
Seeded fifth in the Naismith quadrant, the Tigers (25-7) will take on No. 12 Huntington (Indiana) University Foresters (22-10) at 6 p.m. Eastern.
The winner of that contest will take on either host No. 4 Faulkner (24-6) or No. 13 Florida Memorial (17-10) on Saturday. Whichever team survives the four-team pod will advance with 15 other schools to the later rounds March 17-22 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
To watch the games, go to YouTube and search for “Faulkner Sports Network.”
Here's a closer look at the first-round match-up:
Georgetown likely starters: Derrin Boyd, 6-4 freshman guard (16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists per game); Kyran Jones, 6-5 sophomore forward (13.9 ppg, 11.3 rpg); Jayrese Williams, 6-1 sophomore guard (10.9 ppg); Jaquay Wales, 5-11 sophomore guard (6.6 ppg, 4.3 apg); Drew LaMont, 6-8 junior forward (11.4 ppg).
Georgetown key reserves: Cam Brooks-Harris, 6-7 sophomore forward (9.7 ppg); Michael Turay, 6-7 junior forward (6.4 ppg); Seth Johnson, 6-3 freshman guard (4.9 ppg).
Huntington likely starters: Zach Goodline, 6-1 junior guard (18.3 ppg, 4.4 apg); Caleb Middlesworth, 6-8 senior forward (13.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg); Ben Humrichous, 6-8 sophomore guard/forward (12.0 ppg. 5.9 rpg), Hank Pulver, 6-8 junior forward (9.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Peyton West, 6-1 senior guard (8.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.0 apg).
Huntington key reserves: Lane Sparks, 6-3 freshman guard (11.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Spencer Ballinger, 6-5 senior forward (4.4.ppg, 3.2 rpg); Mitchell Wilson, 6-0 sophomore guard (4.1 ppg).
Tournament history: Georgetown won national titles in 1998, 2013 and 2019, the last two under coach Chris Briggs, and was the top overall seed in 2020 before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The Tigers lost 58-56 to Keiser (Florida) in the opening round last March. They had won four consecutive first-round games. Huntington makes its first appearance since 2014 and its ninth overall.
Series history: Georgetown and Huntington met 10 times in a 12-year span from 1997 to 2008. The Tigers won the most recent confrontation, 79-73, 14 seasons ago.
Season overview: GC was ranked just outside the top 10 prior to a four-game losing streak at the end of the regular season. The Tigers roared back with three consecutive wins in as many nights, capped by a come-from-behind victory over recent nemesis Thomas More, to win their 12th Mid-South Conference title. Huntington bolstered its resume for an at-large bid out of the Crossroads League with wins over five ranked opponents. The Mid-South and Crossroads are arguably the two deepest leagues in the country as evidenced by each having six teams in the field.
What to expect: Boyd and Jones are the two ties to the 2020 GC team that may have been the odds-on favorite to win a second straight national title. Jones already has scored more than 1,000 career points in addition to averaging a double-double the past two seasons. Boyd, still a freshman thanks to two redshirt years (one allotted to all NAIA and NCAA athletes due to coronavirus) was the Tigers' top scorer in all three MSC tournament wins.
Despite being out-sized against the Foresters as they have been by many teams this year, the Tigers are the better rebounding team. Turay and Brooks-Harris also give GC two players off the bench who could start for most teams in NAIA. Wales has been steady at point guard and emerged as a greater scoring threat over the second half of the season.
Georgetown has been a streaky 3-point shooting team all winter and will need to strike a balance between that tempting category and their ability to get to the rim and create havoc in transition.
Both teams have averaged more than 80 points per game, so expect an entertaining pace.
Looking ahead: No. 15 Faulkner lost in the semifinals of its conference tournament to No. 5 Talladega. The Eagles are in the NAIA field for the third straight year and 13th overall. They defeated only two ranked rivals this season, but one of those was then-No. 1 Loyola.
Despite their least imposing record of the quartet, Florida Memorial, like Georgetown, is a conference champion (Sun Conference). The Lions rank seventh nationally in blocked shots and are a top-15 team in the rebound category.
Faulkner won at home in Tine W. Davis Gymnasium, 75-64, when the teams met at the start of the regular season back on Nov. 6. GC is a combined 7-0 all-time against Florida Memorial and Faulkner.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Do you think UK will win the SEC men’s basketball tournament this weekend?
You voted: