After an admittedly wretched matinee at home against Thomas More University and an equally dangerous in-state visitor from University of the Cumberlands dead ahead, the alarms went off early for Georgetown College men's basketball on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
“Sunday morning at 6:30 and Sunday at noon, and then Monday 10 a.m. and 3 o'clock,” GC coach Chris Briggs said of a relatively punitive practice schedule. “So yeah, they got the message, and they did it in the first half, but you can't get complacent and blow a lead in the second half when you play so great in the first half. You've got to put it all together. That's why they play 40-minute games.”
Locked in and probably furnished with a false sense of security after leading by 18 points at halftime and 20 at the early second-half peak, the Tigers let it all slip away to a tie in the final minute of regulation before a fistful of free throws secured a 75-71 Mid-South Conference win at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Kyran Jones grabbed the rebound of a missed layup and broke a 71-all deadlock with 11 seconds to go by sinking his first free throw after a strong drive to the basket.
Georgetown was whistled for a lane violation on Jones' second try — it was off the mark, anyhow — but Tommy Thomas set his feet in front of Jahi Hinson and drew a player control foul with four seconds remaining.
Drew LaMont drained three of four from the line, sandwiched around a held ball, to slam the door.
“When you take bad shots and you don't play defense, that's what happens. You can't let off the gas pedal. No matter how many times you talk about it, it happens, and they've got to fix it,” Briggs said. “That's what we just talked about. A win's a win. It's great. Good, tough win, but they shouldn't even have been in that situation.”
Jaquay Wales scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the first half, including the final nine to cap a 34-9 run and give Georgetown (8-1 overall, 2-1 MSC) a 40-22 lead.
No. 8 GC shot 58.3 percent from the field and nine of 10 at the line prior to intermission, producing 22 points in the paint.
“We started getting better shots, getting it to Kyran and being more aggressive and attacking,” Briggs said.
Jones, a multi-time All-American and an automatic double-double throughout his career, piled up 11 of his 13 points in the second half to go with 15 rebounds and four assists.
“He's not getting in the gym as much as he should,” Briggs said. “He was gone last week for a couple days and had some things going on. We're just trying to get him back in the flow and get that jump shot back. I thought he got killed a couple times under the basket with no call, but we're used to that in this league.”
Tae Dozier chipped in 16 points for Georgetown, all but four in the second half, and six rebounds. The Tigers were plus-seven on the glass.
Hinson, Steven Fitzgerald and Matt Cromer each knocked down two 3-pointers for resurgent Cumberlands (6-2, 1-2), which sank eight in all and heated up to 50 percent from beyond the arc in the second half.
Fitzgerald went 9-for-10 from the foul line and finished with game-high 27 points. Hinson was the only other Patriot in double figures with 10.
GC countered by going 22-for-27 at the stripe but left the door ajar by making only one of two on four consecutive occasions down the stretch.
“There were bad calls against both teams, but you can't get yourself in that situation,” Briggs said. “You've got to make free throws down the stretch too. If you're leaving points on the board and it's a tight game, you're gonna get beat.”
UC initially pulled even at 54 when two Fitzgerald free throws capped a 7-0 run with 9:01 to go. Cromer's 3-pointer provided a short-lived 57-56 lead moments later.
The Tigers used a six-point surge from Dozier to twice retake the lead, first on a jumper and later with two free throws to make it 62-60 at the 6:25 mark.
“Tae will throw up some wild stuff, but he's used to making those,” Briggs said. “He's crafty, sneaky.”
Cumberlands tied it at 62 and 64 on jumpers by Jadrian Flores and Fitzgerald prior to another go-ahead bucket from Dozier.
Single free throws by Jones, Cam Brooks-Harris and Jones again created some space at 69-64 but again didn't take full advantage of the opportunities on the table.
And back stormed the scrappy Patriots with a Hinson basket, two Fitzgerald freebies and one of two at the line by Kamari Kenemore to square it at 71.
“They went small (in the second half), so it was kind of tough to play,” Briggs said. “We had Rashad (Bishop), Kyran and Cam in there at one point against five guards.”
Threes by Cromer and Fitzgerald propelled Cumberlands to an early 13-8 lead, but Georgetown answered with the next dozen, including a tying three by Wales and a three-point play from Brooks-Harris as an exclamation point.
Bishop dunked to interrupt a modest reply from the Patriots and seemingly send the Tigers on their merry way.
The second half told a different story and provided another teachable moment.
“Every team in this conference can beat you any given night, so you can't let up like that,” Briggs said. “And they got hot, but a lot of it was we let 'em get rolling, and that's what happens. I got on (Jabrion) Spikes one time. He didn't even put a hand up at all. I'm like, ‘You're just looking at him shooting. What are you doing?’”