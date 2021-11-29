Georgetown College men's basketball welcomed hoops' equivalent of the circus to this year's Central Bank Jim Reid Classic.
NCAA Division III Greenville (Illinois) University and coach George Barber — a member of Rick Pitino's 1996 national championship staff at the University of Kentucky — brought their version of “The System” to Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
GC, accustomed to accumulating crazy numbers by conventional means against over-matched non-conference opponents, smashed program records for points in a half and in a game, plus assists in a contest, as part of Saturday's 155-109 rout.
“The best news is it's over,” Tigers' coach Chris Briggs said.
Greenville's style is the brainchild of Grinnell College coach David Arseneault, loosely inspired by Paul Westhead and his high-octane teams with Loyola Marymount and the Denver Nuggets in the 1980s and '90s.
Fueled by five-for-five substitutions in hockey-style shifts almost every minute, the Panthers' approach is predicated on full-court pressure, indiscriminate shooting and tireless pursuit of offensive rebounds.
It's a polarizing philosophy that ensures excitement in the form of crazy offensive numbers but rubs other observers as being untrue to how the game was meant to be played.
At D3 Grinnell, “The System” has produced consistent conference championships and tournament appearances. In 2012, Jack Taylor infamously scored 138 points in a single game for the Iowa school.
Greenville (1-7) typically both scores and gives up triple digits every time it takes the court. The Panthers lost 157-135 to Midway University in Friday night's tourney tip-off.
One of Barber's assistants is former GC point guard Darion Burns.
“I told Darion, 'I don't know how you all watch that,'” Briggs said.
There was no stopping Georgetown (7-1), which shot 65-for-88 from the field to mount its second-highest single-game percentage (73.9) in school history. The Tigers registered 56 assists.
Dante Adams' dunk put GC past its previous high of 154 points, set only two years ago against Ohio University-Eastern. It also gave the Tigers 84 points in the second half, two above the mark established versus Indiana University-East in the 2007-08 season.
Drew LaMont collected a career-high 39 points, almost all of it courtesy of open 3-pointers (five) and uncontested layups.
“Early in the game, Drew kept floating out there for threes, and I was like, 'I know you're gonna make most of those, but let's get a 30-point lead first,” Briggs said.
Michael Turay dunked eight times on his way to 32 points. Jayrese Williams added 21 points, while Derrin Boyd narrowly missed a triple-double with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
Adams (15) and Seth Johnson (14) also had their turns at the rim. The onslaught could have been worse: GC was missing NAIA All-American Kyran Jones due to an sprained ankle he suffered in Friday's 85-77 win over Wilberforce University.
How did the Tigers prepare for the dramatic shift in styles between Friday's nightcap and Saturday's noon tap?
“Run press offense and watch how other people played them,” Briggs said. “They play 1-2-2 in the front court, so you can just throw it down there for layups. You really can't hit it off the inbound pass, because it's such a long pass, but if you can absorb one trap and make one pass, you can throw it for a layup.”
Johnson and Jaquay Wales each added nine to Georgetown's assist tally. Turay chalked up six, while Adams and Jermaine Patterson logged five apiece.
Greenville took its desired quota of 104 shots, including 60 from 3-point range, but the Panthers connected at only 40 percent and were out-muscled badly (52-29) on the boards.
The Panthers forced 22 Tiger turnovers, but that’s six below their normal takeaway rate.
Cam Irvin led Greenville with 19 points. Kenneth Cooley chipped in 18.
Boyd's 17 points led a balanced attack as Georgetown gutted one out over Wilberforce (4-7) without Jones, who left the game early in the second half after landing awkwardly on an opponent's foot in pursuit of a rebound. He watched Saturday from the end of the bench in street clothes and a walking boot.
“They were letting them beat the heck out of each other, which, it happens,” Briggs said. “I'd be shocked if we had him Thursday (against Bethel).”
Jermaine Patterson matched Jones with 11 points, while Turay and Williams contributed 10 apiece. Wales combined seven points with six assists.
Two layups from Johnson, the first by way of the offensive glass, preceded two Patterson free throws that sealed the deal. GC held Wilberforce scoreless over the final 2:22 after a 14-3 run cut the Tigers' lead to two.
“They were tough. They came in here and played tough and physical. We got that lead. I think it was 12 or 13, and then we let it slip again,” Briggs said. “It was definitely different styles and different levels this weekend.”
Jesse Olverson Jr. led the way with 16 points for Wilberforce, which dropped a 94-84 decision to Midway on Saturday.
Midway also set school records for points (157), assists (50) and field goal percentage (75) in its encounter with Greenville. Raekwon Evans' 45 points were the most in program annals, as well.
Georgetown is home for its next four, including Bethel, Freed-Hardeman (Dec. 4) and Indiana University Southeast (Dec. 7) in a six-night span. The Tigers also host Lindsey Wilson on Dec. 16.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.