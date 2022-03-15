Men's basketball: Huntington's 3-point success sinks Georgetown in NAIA first round
From Larry Bird to Bobby Plump (aka Jimmy Chitwood) of “Hoosiers” fame, basketball players associated with Indiana have a decades-old reputation for displaying a feathery jump-shooting touch in the postseason.
No. 12 Huntington University did its part to etch another chapter in that lore Friday night on a neutral court in Montgomery, Alabama, sinking 11 of its 18 overtures from 3-point range to keep No. 5 Georgetown College on its heels throughout in the Foresters' 80-69 first-round victory at the NAIA men's basketball tournament.
Caleb Middlesworth nailed all four of his attempts from long range and was 9-for-11 overall to lead Huntington (22-12) with 24 points.
Zach Goodline was the exception to the rule for the Foresters, slashing to the rim while scoring 16 of his 18 in the second half.
Ben Humrichous (14 points), Hank Pulver (13) and Lane Sparks (10) combined for the Foresters' other seven threes.
A monster game of 29 points and nine rebounds from Kyran Jones wasn't enough to prevent Georgetown (25-8) from falling in the opening round for the second straight year. GC lost by buzzer-beater against Kaiser on the same floor at Faulkner University last winter.
Mid-South Conference champion Georgetown shot only 41.2 percent overall, including 4-for-21 from beyond the arc, while Huntington was better than break-even at 51.7 percent.
Both a sputtering start and a frosty finish doomed GC. Huntington raced to a 9-0 lead, shook off countless Georgetown comeback bids and held the Tigers to 3-for-20 from the field over the final 10 minutes.
Georgetown didn't score until Jones' 15-footer 3:17 into the game. That started a 9-2 run, culminating with a 3-pointer from Cam Brooks-Harris, that trimmed the Tigers' deficit to two.
Brooks-Harris and Michael Turay brought defensive intensity off the bench and fueled the surge that gave GC its initial lead late in the first half.
Jones' put-back after a Turay steal sliced the margin to 32-30, and his traditional 3-point play immediately after the final media timeout of the half put the Tigers on top.
Middlesworth hit a deep three to give Huntintgton the edge once again before an answer from Brooks-Harris vaulted GC back in front, 36-35.
Two more lead swaps, punctuated by a Jones jumper and Turay dunk, gave Georgetown the edge late in the half. Humrichous beat the buzzer from beyond 25 feet to knot the issue at 40 heading into the locker rooms.
It was the pace expected from two teams that averaged north of 80 points per game during the season, but Huntington goaded Georgetown into countless one-and-done possessions that swung the pendulum midway through the second half.
Derrin Boyd, GC's leading scorer on the season but held to four points in the first half, hit a floater to furnish a 50-49 lead with 15 minutes to go.
Huntington scored the next eight points before a step-back jumper on the 3-point line from Boyd stopped the bleeding.
Five in a row from Jones, the result of pretty drop-offs at the rim from Jaquay Wales and Drew LaMont, balanced the ledger at 57.
Jones used another 3-point play to get GC within one, 63-62, at the nine-minute mark, but threes by Humrichous and Sparks subsequently put the Tigers in catch-up mode for the duration.
Boyd finished with 13 points and Brooks-Harris 10 for Georgetown, which hasn't won in the tourney since its 2019 national championship season. GC was the overall top seed in 2020 before the event was canceled due to the initial coronavirus outbreak.
Including that year, Georgetown has qualified for 32 consecutive national tournaments and an NAIA-best 42 overall.
Faulkner knocked off Huntington, 88-80, in Saturday's second round.
Thomas More is the only Mid-South school to reach the round of 16 in the men's tournament, which will be played to its conclusion in Kansas City, Missouri.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
