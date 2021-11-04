Tuesday night wasn't a team-wide offensive masterpiece for Georgetown College men's basketball, but the Tigers established early and often that Midway University had no answers for Kyran Jones.
The sophomore Jones, an NAIA honorable mention All-American in 2020-21, scored 27 points on 9-for-11 shooting and hauled down 14 rebounds in GC's 78-55 win at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Derrin Boyd added 16 points for Georgetown (3-0), which never trailed in staying perfect against Midway (0-1) in the six-year history of their county line series.
Jones scored five points during a 9-0 run that stretched Georgetown's advantage to 19-7 with 14:12 remaining in the first half.
Donnie Miller briefly stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer for the Eagles, but Jones' corner three capped another 9-2 surge in reply from the Tigers.
Miller, Recardo Travis and Rico Tate combined for seven consecutive Midway points to cut the margin back to single digits.
A layup by Jones, a jumper from Drew LaMont and Boyd's 3-pointer rapidly righted the ship. Another Boyd bucket and two Seth Johnson free throws stretched the GC run to 13 unanswered points.
It was 45-25 at the half, with Georgetown shooting at a 54.5 clip from the field. That cooled to 36.4 percent in the second half and 45.5 percent overall.
Miller led Midway with 22 points. Raekwon Jones added eight points and 13 rebounds, staking the Eagles to a 38-33 advantage on the boards.
GC's lead crested at 60-28 on a LaMont trifecta with 14:13 remaining before Midway closed the game on a modest 27-18 binge.
The final verdict was still a far cry from last year's 76-70 GC triumph in the Tigers' season opener, the only meeting between the programs not decided by double digits.
Midway's 18 turnovers turned into 24 Georgetown points. The Tigers also took more than twice as many free throws, connecting at a 13-for-17 clip.
Jaquay Wales and Jayrese Williams combined for seven steals to lead GC's defense. Michael Turay added eight points and five rebounds.
Georgetown now embarks on a lengthy road swing, starting with a trip to face Scott County's own Michael Moreno, Cooper Robb and coach A.W, Hamilton at Eastern Kentucky next Tuesday, Nov. 9.
