Survive-and-advance season has arrived for Georgetown College men’s basketball.
The defending NAIA champions got away with a second-half collapse and late struggles from the free throw line Sunday night to ward off age-old rival University of Pikeville, 76-74, in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference tournament at Studle Financial Arena in Bowling Green.
“We’ve got to close the game out better,” GC coach Chris Briggs said. “We let ‘em get hot from three. They gave us a battle. Those are games that happen when the tournament comes around.”
Playing in his hometown, sophomore Kyran Jones, named first-team all-conference last week, led the Tigers (16-6) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. That included a 3-point play that gave GC the lead for good with 5:29 remaining.
Pikeville (12-12) held Jones without a field goal in the half until his go-ahead hoop.
“He’s a winner. He won a state championship here at Bowling Green High,” Briggs said of Jones. “He won big as a freshman starter for us last year, and he’s really stepped up into a leadership role, playing tough, playing hard and holding his teammates accountable. Holding himself accountable, too. He’ll be the first one to get on himself when he makes mistakes. Big-time leadership out of a winner.”
The Bears also cut the Tigers’ lead to a single point on three different occasions down the stretch. Jones’ second-chance basket with 2:01 to play provided some breathing room at 75-72.
Both teams went into a deep freeze for about two minutes, with no further points scored until Derrin Boyd sank his second free throw to make it a two-possessions game with 19 seconds to go.
“We definitely have things we need to clean up offensive-wise, and just knocking down shots,” said Briggs, whose Tigers shot 40.7 percent from the field.
Pikeville’s Korbin Spencer cut that margin in half with seven ticks on the clock. Malcolm Green then promptly fouled Jones, who was 9-for-9 from the line to that point.
He missed both ends of the double bonus, and Jamir Simpson’s defensive rebound gave the Bears a chance to tie or win the game after a timeout.
UPike chose the latter, but Spencer’s 3-pointer was off the mark as time ran out.
“Just toughed it out down the stretch,” Briggs said. “We didn’t play our best basketball. Give Pikeville credit for that.”
Second-seeded Georgetown twice defeated seventh-seeded Pikeville by double digits, 90-79 and 78-58, during the regular season.
GC won its eighth consecutive game in the series. Pikeville’s last victory was Jan. 20, 2018.
“They could have easily won that game.” Briggs said. “We were fortunate to get a couple stops down the stretch. We’ve got to make free throws better. Derrin Boyd should be able to close his eyes and make free throws.”
Boyd scored 15 points and Jaquay Wales matched a career-high with 14 for the Tigers, who will face the winner of Sunday night’s game between Thomas More and Freed-Hardeman at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Monday.
Thomas More swept two from Georgetown during the regular season, while the Tigers won by 21 in their only meeting with Freed-Hardeman.
“We just told our guys in the locker room, stick together, keep being tough, and keep playing defense, and hopefully good things will continue to happen,” Briggs said.
Michael Turay chipped in 10 points and a timely blocked shot with under two minutes to got for Georgetown. Naradain James, playing only his fifth game for the Tigers, nailed a pair of crucial 3-pointers in the second half.
“During the timeouts, Kyran, Derrin, Mike and Brodricks (Jones) were just bringing everybody together, getting positive and saying this is not acceptable to let them have these runs and get these open looks and have these breakdowns,” Briggs said.
Darius Love led Pikeville with 24 points, while Green added 12. Those two hit four consecutive 3-pointers without a GC reply, fueling a 31-12 run that turned a 34-23 GC lead with 47 seconds remaining in the first half into a 54-46 UPike advantage with 11:20 to go in the game.
Jordan Perry’s basket capped that run and gave the Bears their largest lead of the evening. GC scored 12 of the next 16 points, punctuated by two Jones free throws to pull even at 58.
James then drained his first 3-pointer with 7:29 remaining. Pikeville pushed back with another 7-0 surge to reclaim the lead, only to see James strike again and cut the margin to one.
Brodricks Jones’ defensive rebound sent GC on the run to Kyran Jones’ go-ahead hoop.
“There’s things we need to clean up, but it’s tournament time, so you’d better take the wins when you can get ‘em,” Briggs said.
Georgetown never trailed in the first half. Boyd opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers. Wales scored five consecutive points to make it 11-5.
Boyd’s 3-point play with 4:23 left ignited a 10-2 explosion that led to the largest Georgetown lead. Rashad Bishop provided the other bookend with a pair from the line,
Christian Sweazie beat the buzzer with a three to make it 34-26 at the half.
Spencer finished with 11 points and Sweazie 10 for Pikeville.