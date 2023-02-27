Frame of reference

Georgetown coach Chris Briggs presents seniors Drew LaMont, left, and Jake Ohmer with commemorative plaques at their final regular-season home game.

 Richard Davis/Georgetown College
Drew LaMont and Jake Ohmer each took their final bow at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym, while Georgetown College men's basketball fans were given a final glimpse of the future in a 90-73 win over Lindsey Wilson to close out the regular season.
 

