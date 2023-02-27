Drew LaMont and Jake Ohmer each took their final bow at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym, while Georgetown College men's basketball fans were given a final glimpse of the future in a 90-73 win over Lindsey Wilson to close out the regular season.
The Blue Raiders came out firing early and raced out to a 12-3 lead less than four minutes in. Ohmer knocked down two 3-pointers to begin chipping away and get the Tigers within 15-11.
Defense continued to get the Tigers going. With 9:23 left in the half, Tommy Thomas came on with a steal, a thunderous dunk, and the lead for Georgetown at 21-19.
The Blue Raiders countered with a 9-2 run to lead by five with seven minutes to go. Tae Dozier's 3-point play at the 2:38 mark put the Tigers in front by two,
Lindsey tied it, but a dunk from Rashad Bishop put the Tigers up 36-34 with 1:57 left in the half, and GC never trailed again. Bishop helped seal the half with a monster block in the final seconds that led directly to a Dozier lay-in at the horn, giving Georgetown a 40-34 lead at the break.
Four straight points from Thomas gave Georgetown a 10-point lead less than 90 seconds into the second half. Minutes later, Dozier nailed another 3-point play, putting Georgetown up 49-39 with 16:31 to go.
Ohmer got back into the party with consecutive baskets to keep Lindsey Wilson at arm's length. Jabrion Spikes threw down an enormous dunk for a 67-50 advantage with 10:41 to go.
That set the stage for the highlight of the day, when a huge block from Bishop saw the ball out to Ohmer, who delivered a no-look pass to Dozier for an alley-oop slam that brought down the house.
Ohmer capped his day with an assist to brother Chad Ohmer with 4:11 to go, Jake wound up with 24 points. Fellow senior LaMont finished with five points, five rebounds, and assist and a steal in his final regularly scheduled home game.
Dozier, a redshirt freshman, finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. It was not the first time he flirted with a triple-double on the year. Bishop was strong off the bench again, finishing with 15 points and four blocks. Thomas added 10 points in just 11 minutes.
The Tigers also won Thursday at Campbellsville, 79-71. Thomas led Georgetown with 18 points. Cam Brooks-Harris tallied 16, Bishop 11 and Dozier 10 on a rare night when Ohmer did not score.