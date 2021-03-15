Dr. Bob Davis, one of the two legendary namesakes of Georgetown College’s Alumni Gym and the coach who put the Tigers’ now-elite NAIA men’s basketball program on the national map, died Saturday. He was 93.
Davis guided GC basketball for 21 seasons, winning 415 games, a total that still ranks third behind the two men who followed him, Jim Reid and Happy Osborne.
During on four-year stretch in the late 1950s, Davis, who taught physical education at Georgetown, was head coach of the basketball, baseball and football programs simultaneously.
After his successful run at GC, Davis later coached at Auburn University for five years, guiding the Tigers to a top finish of third place in the Southeastern Conference during his tenure.
“Coach Davis is a giant in the sports world, and not only at Georgetown College,” GC athletic director Brian Evans said Monday in a press release. “It was amazing to sit and listen to some of the stories he would share about his love for basketball, and especially Georgetown basketball. We will miss him, but he will always be in our hearts. Thanks to Coach Davis for setting the standard for Georgetown Athletics.”
He retired from coaching hoops with a career mark of 552-382 before returning to his adopted home of Scott County, where he remained active in local and state politics throughout his life.
Davis also is a member of the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame along with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Adolph Rupp, Paul Hornung and Paul “Bear” Bryant.
“Some of the great ones. It is pretty fast company,” Davis said in an interview with the News-Graphic for a 2005 story highlighting the enshrinement.
Also a member of the NAIA Hall of Fame, Davis once served as vice chair of the U.S. Olympic Basketball Committee.
He was born in Virginia and moved to West Virginia as a child before coming to Georgetown, where Davis received his undergraduate degree in 1950.
Davis directed the Tigers’ first eight trips to the NAIA tournament, including a Fab Four appearance in 1958 and their first trip to the title game in 1961. Georgetown lost to Grambling.
He was present in 2019 for a rally at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym, welcoming GC back to town after its third NAIA title.
“I have spent the last few days thinking about how incredibly fortunate I am in so many ways,” Davis’ son, Brad, wrote in his father’s obituary. “There is no time to wallow in self-pity. We have to get ready for the next ‘game.’ The glory comes not in never falling, but in rising after you fall.”
Davis’ memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. While not open to the public, it will be streamed on Georgetown Baptist Church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.