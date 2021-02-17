The Eastern Kentucky University men's basketball team delivered a dominant first half and then cruised the rest of the way to an 83-72 win at Tennessee Tech on Monday at the Eblen Center.
Just like at Tennessee State two days earlier, EKU (17-5, 11-4 OVC) exploded out of the gates and grabbed a commanding early lead. A three-pointer by junior Cheikh Faye made it 21-8 just over five minutes into the game.
A jumper by senior Russhard Cruickshank pushed the Colonels' advantage to 16, 27-11, with 11:17 on the clock. A triple by sophomore Michael Moreno handed Eastern its largest lead of the day, 48-22, with 3:34 left in the half.
The Colonels led the Golden Eagles, 56-36, at the break. In an impressive display of offensive efficiency, EKU shot 69 percent (20-of-29) from the field and 69.2 percent (9-of-13) from three-point range in the first 20 minutes. Eastern's 20 first-half field goals came on 16 assists. EKU led by double digits the rest of the way.
Moreno, the 2019 Scott County High School graduate, paced a balanced scoring effort for the Colonels, pouring in 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting from deep. Junior Tre King added 13 points and five rebounds, while redshirt freshman Curt Lewis had 10 points, five boards and three assists.
The Colonels finished the game 56.4 percent (31-of-55) from the field and 52.2 percent (12-of-23) from long range.
Tennessee Tech's Jr. Clay led all players in the game with 23 points. The Colonels stifled the Golden Eagles (3-20, 3-13 OVC) to 22.2 percent (6-of-27) shooting from deep.
Scott County junior Cooper Robb added five points, five assists and a team-high 21 plus-minus ranking for the Colonels.
Moreno is now shooting a scintillating 42-for-80 (52.5 percent) from 3-point range in Ohio Valley Conference games. He is averaging 10.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game ovcrall, having started 21 of EKU’s 22 contests. In 18 starts and 22 overall appearaces, Robb is at 7.3 points and 3 rebounds per game. His 36 steals are second on the team, as are his 43 assists.
EKU played at UT Martin on Thursday night. The Colonels’ remaining home games are against Belmont (Feb. 25) and Tennessee State (Feb. 27).