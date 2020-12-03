Last season was a solid debut at Eastern Kentucky University for Michael Moreno, but there were still times when the record-shattering former Scott County star looked like he was still rounding into shape after twice breaking his foot as a high school senior.
The old Moreno was new again Wednesday night. He led five Colonels in double figures with 18 points, hoisting EKU to a 85-78 victory over the University of South Carolina Upstate at G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg.
In addition to matching his career high in scoring, Moreno grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.
“That’s Michael Moreno right there,” EKU coach A.W. Hamilton said. “He’s making plays off the bounce. He’s getting tough rebounds.”
Moreno was 7-for-11 from the field, including four of the Colonels’ 10 3-pointers.
Jomaru Brown matched Moreno with 18 points to go with four assists and two steals.
Tre King, the beneficiary of crafty passes from Moreno on multiple resounding dunks, picked up 17 points and seven rebounds.
Freshman Wendell Green overcame early foul trouble to finish with 12 points and six assists. His first-half substitute, Russhard Cruickshank gave EKU a lift with 10 points.
Moreno’s threes typically stopped Spartan runs, vaulting the Colonels to their second wire-to-wire win of the young season.
“I’ve been struggling early on, finding my touch,” said Moreno, who averaged 7.3 points per game through EKU’s first three games and 8.6 while starting 22 of the team’s 33 games last winter. “I’ve been doing a lot in the last week preparing to try to shoot the ball well.”
It was contagious: EKU (3-1) enjoyed its best shooting night to date by far at 53.7 percent (36-of-67) while holding Upstate to 34.9 percent .
Tariq Balogun’s dunk made it 11-2 with 13:30 remaining in the half.
One of King’s jams increased that lead to two dozen with 2:19 remaining in the half. Upstate’s 8-2 rally could only close the gap to 46-28 at the half.
That lead grew to its max of 69-37 on a 3-pointer by Green with 13:05 to play.
“I’m excited. We’re just getting started,” Moreno said. “The Xavier game (a 99-96 overtime loss Monday) put people on notice, but we believed. The sky’s the limit for us.”
EKU takes on age-old rival Morehead State in its home opener Monday, at 7 p.m.
“We have four Kentucky guys in our starting lineup.” Hamilton said. “They know how much that game means.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.