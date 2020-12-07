It will be touted nationally as the first major upset of the NAIA men's basketball season, but to those in the know, No. 1 Georgetown's 86-81 loss last Thursday night at No. 15 Cumberlands was just life on the road in the Mid-South Conference.
The Tigers simply couldn't fully complete their comeback bid against a ranked and hungry in-state rival. Tevin Olison led five Patriots in double figures with 23 points and five assists to headline the battle of unbeaten teams in Williamsburg.
Two days later, as if to demonstrate the point, UC (6-1, 1-1) also absorbed its initial loss of the season on the road against league newcomer Martin Methodist.
GC whittled a 65-54 deficit with 10:53 remaining to four before Cumberlands scored nine consecutive points and carved out a seemingly insurmountable 80-64 advantage. The Tigers answered with their own 11-0 run before the Patriots put it away with a flurry of free throws.
Kyran Jones scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and hauled down a half dozen rebounds to lead Georgetown.
Jaquay Wales added 13 points, while Jake Ohmer, Elias Harden and Derrin Boyd each chipped in 11.
Free throws (15-for-28) factored heavily in the loss for the Tigers, who were playing their first game in 27 days.
Josh Williams (13 points), Jahi Hinson (12), Austin Hall (10) and Lamar Harris (10) each hit double figures for the Patriots, with nine apiece from Deng Mayot and Steven Fitzgerald.
GC trailed 7-0 out of the gate, but it was a late 14-0 push by Cumberlands that created a 48-39 halftime deficit.
Steals by Olison and Harris led to dunks during that barrage.
It was Cumberlands' second win over a No. 1 Georgetown team. The previous upset took place during the 2002-03 campaign.
