The 17th-ranked Georgetown College Tigers men's basketball team entered a rescheduled game Monday night riding an eight-game winning streak but ran into a hot-shooting performance by No. 10 Thomas More University Saints.
Though the Tigers (16-3, 9-3 MSC) battled back from a 50-30 halftime deficit to close the gap late, they were unable to complete the rally against the Saints (18-2, 12-1 MSC) for an 85-74 loss at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Turnovers plagued the Tigers early. GC coughed up the ball seven times in the first stanza, and Thomas More shot at a 61 percent clip in the frame. The Saints opened the game on a 16-4 run and led by as many as 25 points in the first half before Georgetown closed the halftime deficit to 20.
In the second half, the Saints were able to keep all attempts at a Tigers' rally at bay. Georgetown was able to cut the deficit down from 20 to nine with 3:02 to play on a bucket from reigning Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Kyran Jones. With less than a minute remaining, Jayrese Williams helped GC inch within seven at 79-72, but that was as close as the Tigers crept. Thomas More scored six of the final eight points.
Jones notched his ninth double-double of the season and third in the last four games with 10 points and 14 rebounds. He was joined in double-figures by Derrin Boyd — who led the Tigers with 18 — Jaquay Wales and Cam Brooks-Harris with 14 apiece, and Williams with 10.
As a team, the Tigers shot 29-for-63 (46%) from the floor, 5-for-21 (23.8%) from deep, and 11-for-15 (73.3%) from the free throw stripe. Georgetown held a slim edge in rebounding, 35-32, and blocked five shots, including four in the second half, which helped aid the Tigers' rally
Georgetown continued a five-game homestand on Thursday after press time when the Tigers welcomed the University of Pikeville (14-4, 7-3 MSC).
