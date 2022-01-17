The Georgetown College men's basketball team entered play on Saturday in a tie for third place in the Mid-South Conference standings, but within striking distance of another tie atop the standings.
On Saturday, the Tigers had a chance to take on one of the teams tied ahead of them in the standings, and they took full advantage.
Georgetown (13-2, 6-2 MSC) out-lasted the University of Tennessee Southern Firehawks (13-5, 8-2 MSC), 79-74, to pull within a game of the Firehawks and into sole possession of third place in the MSC standings as the conference slate nears the halfway point.
UT Southern scored first, and the Firehawks built an early 11-6 lead, but Georgetown battled back. The Tigers chipped away at the deficit, and with 10:50 to play in the first half, a pair of made free throws from Tae Dozier knotted the issue at 19.
The teams traded the lead six times in the next six minutes, but over the final 3:32 of the half, Georgetown netted nine of the last 11 points of the half to lead 35-32 at intermission.
Georgetown scored the first nine points out of the break as well, stretching its run to 18-2 and claiming a 12-point lead, 44-32. UT Southern quickly closed the gap to 46-40, and with 11 minutes to go, the Firehawks pulled to within three at 52-49.
That came in the midst of a 15-0 run for UT Southern, giving the Firehawks the lead, 55-52. Georgetown scored the next seven points to reclaim its lead with 8:03 to play, and though the game remained close in the final moments, and the Tigers held off UT Southern down the stretch.
Kyran Jones led the Tigers with 23 points in the game on 10-for-19 shooting, and he added 14 rebounds for his sixth of the season. Jaquay Wales and Jayrese Williams each added a dozen, and Derrin Boyd chipped in 10.
Georgetown made 29 of 71 (40.8%) shots in the game, and 3 of 25 (12%) from long distance. At the foul line, the Tigers were 18-for-25 (72%) in the contest. Georgetown dominated on the glass, pulling down 12 more boards than the Firehawks (37-25), and the Tigers also held huge scoring advantages in the paint (40-18) and on second chances (22-3).
Georgetown now travels to Tennessee to face Freed-Hardeman on Thursday and Bethel on Saturday.