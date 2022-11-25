Georgetown College men's basketball won't send a fruit basket or a farewell card full of gift certificates when Thomas More University ends its short stint in NAIA and the Mid-South Conference for a future home in NCAA Division II.
For whatever reason the Tigers, who have taken a back seat to nobody in league and national championship traditions that date back decades, have experienced all manner of difficulty dealing with the Saints.
No. 8 GC lost Saturday for the seventh time in 10 tries since No. 2 Thomas More arrived at the doorstep to open the 2019-20 season. The Saints held the Tigers well beneath half their early season's average of 86 points per game in a 61-38 thrashing at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
It's a puzzling disparity to outsiders and casual observers. One functional analogy is that Thomas More is a like a defensive boxer who sticks and moves or a mixed martial artist who takes the fight to the mat and doesn't let Georgetown land its customary barrage of haymakers.
Or to hear it in an impassioned post-game rant from Georgetown coach Chris Briggs, it's a simple combination of effort and common sense.
“It was embarrassing. Absolutely embarrassing. Soft,” Briggs said. “We let them totally take us out of our game. We hold the ball. We don't move it. Every time we moved it or reversed it two or three times, we got a good look whether we made it or not.”
After scoring 11 unanswered points to grab an early 13-8 lead, GC (5-1 overall, 1-1 MSC) gave up 18 of the next 22 and trailed 26-17 at the half.
The margin never returned to single digits after a Casey George layup with 15:11 remaining. That triggered another 9-0 run and left Thomas More with a staggering 41-24 advantage.
“It's just the way they play,” Briggs said. “They're smart. They're crafty. They know how to use their body to keep you from getting where you want to get if you go soft and don't move it and reverse it and get some penetration and play off two feet and go strong.”
Reid Jolly topped Thomas More (5-0, 2-0) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Noah Pack added 13 points and six boards. George chipped in 12 points and Jacob Jones notched 11.
Kyran Jones chalked up his customary double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers but on 4-for-12 shooting.
In as bizarre a twist as you will ever see from a top-of-the-standings game in such a physical conference, Jones' two free throws with 12:12 remaining in the game marked the only trip to the foul line for Georgetown all afternoon.
“Yeah, there should have been more fouls called, but it's a joke. We're just soft. We've got injuries, and we want to blame it on that,” Briggs said. “They want to go one-on-one. They don't want to guard anybody. Some of 'em need to be going (to another school)”
Seth Johnson added seven points and six rebounds while Jaquay Wales supplied six points and three assists for Georgetown, which was coming off an 88-56 road demolition of Mid-South newcomer Wilberforce (Ohio) on Thursday.
GC shot 29.1 percent (16-for-55) overall and 21.1 percent (4-for-19) from 3-point range. The Tigers turned it over 11 times compared to the Saints' tidy total of four.
“They're smart, and our guys are stupid and won't listen,” Briggs said. “Everything we tell 'em not to do is what they go out there and do, and that's why they had 17 points at the half and got their butt kicked.”
Despite the sum total of the recent history, Thomas More had the revenge factor in its camp after a loss to Georgetown in last winter's conference championship.
The Saints set the tone with an 8-2 explosion from the opening tip. Jolly, not long ago a KHSAA Sweet 16 hero for Campbell County, got it started with back-to-back buckets.
A quick timeout helped the Tigers collect their thoughts and cook up a quick reply. Jones' jumper and slashing layups by Wales and Johnson pulled GC even.
Cam Brooks-Harris tacked on a 3-pointer and a drive to furnish Georgetown's short-lived lead. Thomas More never trailed again after consecutive layups from Pack made it 18-17.
GC went scoreless for the final 7:19 of the half.
“I just told them every one of them should go take their jersey off,” Briggs said. “I'm sorry the fans had to watch that. I'm embarrassed the fans had to watch that.”
Johnson and Jones hit threes to highlight Georgetown's modest comeback bid in the second half.
Tommy Thomas' dunk trimmed the gap to 50-36 with 4:11 left, but triples by Jolly and Pack anchored an 11-2 finishing kick.
“Give credit to Coach Justin Ray and his team. They get up. They're a great team,” Briggs said. “They know to play, and obviously we're not doing a good enough job with our guys teaching 'em how to play and teaching 'em how to execute and listen and do what we want to do. We can't even box out, and they go get offensive rebound after offensive rebound. It's ridiculous.”
The Tigers didn't have any time to feel sorry for themselves.
GC hosted University of the Cumberlands, another league rival just outside the national top 25, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday before welcoming Rust College (6 p.m. Friday) and Ohio University-Lancaster (noon Saturday) to the annual Jim Reid Classic.
Those holiday weekend games are the only non-MSC contests remaining on the schedule.
“Cumberlands is good too. If they play like that, they're gonna get beat by everybody in the league,” Briggs said of his team. “At some point they've got to figure it out.”