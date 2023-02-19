On a day when Georgetown College honored legendary men’s basketball teams from the past, the current rendition created a new memory for the ages.
No. 10 Georgetown outscored Cumberland (Tennessee) 32-6 over the final six-plus minutes to pull off a shocking 80-77 win, capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jake Ohmer.
Until the final minute, Georgetown’s only lead was 3-2. From that point, Cumberland dominated much of the game, hitting timely shot after timely shot to keep Georgetown at bay.
The 3-point shot proved particularly bountiful for the Phoenix, who shot 10-for-14 from deep on the day. Cumberland also did not commit a single turnover until the Georgetown comeback.
With a 55-42 lead with under 12 minutes to go, Cumberland kept the pressure on by knocking down threes on four straight possessions. With 6:57 left, Cumberland’s Nassir Coleman hit a jump shot to put the Phoenix ahead, 71-48.
Then the comeback began.
Georgetown (22-4 overall, 16-4 Mid-South) went on an 11-0 run to get within 71-59 with just over three minutes left. CU’s Tyler Byrd banked in a three with the shot clock expiring to give the Phoenix a 74-59 lead.
Byrd finished with a game-high 30 points.
Ohmer responded with a quick triple, and after a missed CU layup, Ohmer was fouled on another 3-point shot. The senior sank all three free throws to bring the Tigers within nine at the 2:06 mark. Another Ohmer bomb got the Tigers within 76-68 with 1:42 to go. Ohmer stole the ball on the next CU inbound for a layup and a 76-70 game at 1:23 to play.
Tae Dozier came away with a steal, score and foul just 11 seconds later. After the freshman calmly hit the free throw, the Tigers were within three.
Ohmer cut it to 76-75 on two free throws with 29 seconds remaining. After a CU offensive foul, Rashad Bishop delivered a right-handed hook from 10 feet to put the Tigers ahead, 77-76, with 17 seconds left.
Ty’Reek Johnson made one of two free throws to pull Cumberland even at 77.
That left Ohmer seven seconds to dribble up the right side, spin away from one defender, elude a second and launch a floating three that fell through the net as he crashed to the floor.
Ohmer scored 18 points in the final 6:57 to finish with a team-high 23. Bishop finished with 18 points, Dozier 17 and Cam Brooks-Harris 12.