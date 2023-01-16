Welcome back

Georgetown's Jake Ohmer drives to the basket for two of his 31 points against Freed-Hardeman.

 Kal Oakes
Three seasons after he was a crucial component of the No. 1 team that never got its chance to compete for the NAIA men's basketball championship, two calendar years since he gambled on leaving Georgetown College with the hope of landing one more NCAA Division I scholarship opportunity, Jake Ohmer is back with unfinished business.
 

