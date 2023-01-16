Three seasons after he was a crucial component of the No. 1 team that never got its chance to compete for the NAIA men's basketball championship, two calendar years since he gambled on leaving Georgetown College with the hope of landing one more NCAA Division I scholarship opportunity, Jake Ohmer is back with unfinished business.
In only his third game since returning to the Tigers, Ohmer erupted for 31 points Saturday in No. 15 GC's 80-78 Mid-South Conference win over No. 19 Freed-Hardeman at toasty Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Georgetown (15-2 overall, 9-2 MSC) handed Freed-Hardeman (14-3, 10-1) its initial conference loss and stayed in a tie with Thomas More for second place, one game out of the lead.
Typically it's the Tigers who are the game circled on every opponent's calendar, and the slight role reversal was all GC needed for motivation.
“They're obviously No. 1 in the league, so we came out with a chip on their shoulder, and Coach (Chris Briggs) just said keep fighting 'em and battling,” Ohmer said. “We love that they were undefeated. We were just ready to come get 'em.”
In addition to Ohmer, who was 13-for-19 from the field while taking an unusually low volume of three shots from beyond the arc, Georgetown received double-digit days from Tae Dozier (15 points, five rebounds), Jaquay Wales (12 points, five assists) and Cam Brooks-Harris (10 points, five rebounds, five blocked shots).
Georgetown went 18-for-25 from the free-throw line, with Ohmer, Wales and Dozier inflicting most of the damage against a feisty Freed-Hardeman defense.
“I knew (Ohmer) had a heck of a game. I didn't realize it was 13-for-19,” Briggs said. “He just gets going. We wanted to drive him obviously as much as we could against a team that will grab you, hold you and check you. We wanted to shoot as many free throws as possible. I thought we probably should have shot more, but we'll take the win.”
JJ Wheat scored five of his team-high 18 points for the Lions in the final seven second, including a prayer from just inside half-court that cut the Tigers' lead to one and left them with more than a second to kill.
Wales, who sank two from the line after a prior Wheat lay-up, buried the first of two, and Kyran Jones intercepted Freed-Hardeman's desperation pass at the horn after the GC point guard left the second try off the front rim.
“We had a good start, got a lead,” Briggs said. “We had some empty possessions there that let them get back into it. They scored, and we didn't convert and didn't always make the right play.”
Ryley McClaran added 17 points, Geraldo Lane 14 and Brandon Thomas 12 for Freed-Hardeman.
Two go-ahead buckets by Ohmer launched the Tigers' run to the finish. He answered Wheat with a layup, then countered a bucket by JaQuan Lax with his only made 3-pointer of the afternoon for a 69-67 lead at the 6:30 mark.
“I knew since I haven't played in like a year or two, my shot wasn't falling,” Ohmer said of his change in tactics after a pair of early misses. “I was shooting a little too quick, a little shaky, so I just decided to get down inside and that would be better for my team.”
Ohmer averaged 16.7 points per game in 2020 for the senior-dominated team led by future pros Chris Coffey, Eljay Cowherd and Jacob Conway and fellow newcomer Jones. The Tigers were considered a heavy favorite to defend their '19 national banner before coronavirus intervened.
The former star at Scott High School in Taylor Mill, who played a year at Western Kentucky University after leading the Eagles on a memorable run to the KHSAA Sweet 16 semifinals, appeared in only four games in 2020-21 and didn't think he would return.
“I took time off from school. I was gonna transfer when all the COVID happened, and then I didn't find a spot anywhere. So I came back, and then I had to sit out, and now I'm back playing again,” Ohmer said. “I'm trying to chase this ring honestly and then hopefully get a contract somewhere and keep playing as long as I can.”
Ohmer, who was named Mid-South player of the week, broke a tie at 73 on a run to the rim with two minutes left. He was consistently the difference in a showdown that featured 16 lead changes, all but four prior to intermission.
“We just emphasized to our guys, drive on 'em. We're quicker and more athletic. We blocked a lot of shots. We wanted to use our athleticism and our length and drive and either convert or kick to an open shooter or get fouled and make the free throws,” Briggs said. “That's a national tournament-type game against a heck of a team. We've got things to fix, but we'll take it.”
Georgetown prevailed without several injured or sick players from its regular rotation, including Drew LaMont and Jabrion Spikes.
“We have a lot of depth,” Ohmer said. “When we get everybody healthy and get people flowing, I think we're gonna be a great team.”
GC got the weekend off to a triumphant start with a Thursday home win over Bethel (Tennessee), 91-65.
Jones, a two-time NAIA All-American, starred with 20 points and 16 rebounds. He became only the 10th Tiger to reach 1,000 career rebounds. Ohmer and Dozier each added 17 points and Thomas 12 for Georgetown.