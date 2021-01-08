The biggest man on the court hit the biggest shot at the biggest time.
E.J. Onu nailed a 3-pointer with one second remaining Thursday night, vaulting Shawnee State University to a 74-73 upset of No. 6 Georgetown in a Mid-South Conference men's basketball donnybrook at Waller Gymnasium in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Derrin Boyd's trifecta seven seconds earlier put GC on top, but the 6-foot-11 Onu – whose defense has been known for keeping the Tigers' stars of recent vintage in check – proved the unlikely hero from long distance.
Onu (16 points, nine rebounds, five blocked shots) missed his previous five 3-point attempts on the evening.
James Jones led five Bears in double figures with 17 points and six assists as SSU (11-2 overall, 7-1 MSC) ended a five-game losing skid against the Tigers (7-2, 4-2) and took over first place in the conference chase.
Isaac Abergut added 12 points, while Amier Gilmore and Miles Thomas each scored 11. Gilmore tore down 15 rebounds.
The game-winner from Onu marked the 11th lead change, eight of which took place in the final 5:12.
Boyd's sixth and final 3-pointer gave him a game-high 26 points. Carson Newsome chalked up 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Kyran Jones led Georgetown with 14 rebounds but was held to five points on 1-for-11 shooting. Both teams shot below 40 percent.
GC, which led by 12 with just under five minutes remaining in the first half, will look to rebound Saturday night at Thomas More.
In the women's half of the doubleheader, No. 7 Shawnee State raced to a 23-8 lead after one quarter and cruised to an 82-51 win.
Grace White led the Tigers (1-5, 0-4) with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists. Lauren Boblitt added eight points, while Maddie Burcham and Lexi Taylor chipped in seven apiece.
Brandie Snow (19), Anyia Pride (15) and Natalie Zuchowski (13) led the attack for Shawnee State (11-2, 5-2).