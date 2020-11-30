It was a triumphant season debut for the reunited Scott County tandem of Michael Moreno and Cooper Robb and their Eastern Kentucky University men's basketball team over Thanksgiving weekend.
Led by junior guard Robb's outstanding floor game in all facets, EKU eased past the University of North Florida, 80-67, on Wednesday evening.
Then it was sophomore forward Moreno's second-half hot streak that vaulted the Colonels to victory against Charleston Southern University, 60-50, on a cold-shooting Friday afternoon for both squads.
The games were played in a COVID-19 “bubble” at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University, where EKU third-year coach A.W. Hamilton — yes, also a former Scott County High School great — was an assistant coach during the 2017-18 season.
EKU used Robb's 10 points, eight rebounds and team-leading five steals to keep North Florida at bay. Moreno added five points, six rebounds and a steal.
Robb's hard-nosed defense and floor leadership offset a 3-for-14 debut in EKU colors. It was an across-the-board trend for the Colonels, who shot a shaky 35.4 percent (29-of-82) from the field.
“Cooper Robb is a great shooter. He's gonna make shots. I keep telling him, 'Shoot, shoot, shoot.' That's probably the same thing (legendary SCHS coach Billy Hicks) told him,” Hamilton said. “The kid just knows how to guard. They were having a hard time getting the ball in bounds. We just wore 'em down.”
EKU harassed North Florida (0-1) 21 turnovers and owned a 50-40 edge on the glass.
North Florida has its own Central Kentucky connection. Carter Hendricksen, an LCA star who faced Moreno and Robb in a memorable 2018 regional championship, amassed 20 points and seven rebounds.
Hendricksen hit his first three 3-point tries to give UNF advantages of 8-0 and 19-11 at the outset before the Colonels piled up the next 11 points. Green's 3-pointer with 11:59 mark left in the half gave Eastern the lead for good.
Robb's layup with 5:24 to go in the contest made it a 78-54 disparity, and EKU coasted from there.
Moreno's 10 points and five rebounds propelled EKU to a revenge victory over Charleston Southern, which won in Richmond a year ago.
King again paced the Colonels with 15 points and eight boards. Chiekh Faye had a monster first half on his way to 13 points.
Three consecutive mid-range jumpers from Moreno enabled EKU to pull away after Southern scratched away much of a 38-21 halftime deficit.
“We started playing through (Moreno) in the high post, and he made some big-time plays,” Hamilton said. “He's a mismatch in there.”
Robb fought through foul trouble and added three points and three assists for EKU, which forced 25 turnovers.
After a nationally televised game at top-25 Xavier on Monday night, EKU travels to South Carolina-Upstate on Wednesday before its home and OVC debut Dec. 7 against Morehead State.
