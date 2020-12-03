It wasn't a win for Eastern Kentucky University men's basketball and its heavy-hitting trio of Scott County talent, but a national television audience got well acquainted Monday night with the Colonels' tireless defense and boundless confidence.
EKU hit the road to a top-25 caliber opponent and took Xavier to overtime on a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation by Tre King before bowing to the Musketeers, 99-96, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
Having more than a puncher's chance down the stretch to win what might have been the most exciting game of the young season was small consolation to EKU coach and SCHS grad A.W. Hamilton.
“This one hurts. We came in the building and we thought we're gonna win the game,” Hamilton said. “That's what I love about the team, how competitive the group is. That's how they are, so that's a good sign. (But) I hate losing. I'm the worst loser in the world.”
King, a junior from Lexington, rained down the 3-pointer from directly in front of the EKU bench to knot the game at 83.
King finished with career highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds, plus four steals.
“If any of our fans, me and my staff included, imagined I would draw up a 3-point play for Tre, you guys would have laughed at me last year,” Hamilton said. “I was so proud of him to hit that.”
Prior to King's heroics and King's spirited surge back from a double-digit deficit, Cooper Robb put on a show for EKU.
The former three-sport star at SC rained down four three-pointers in the first half after a rocky start in that category through the Colonels' two wins last week.
Robb scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half.
“You could see it in practice (Sunday) night, and you could see it in the shoot-around. He was getting a little more bend on the shot. Instead of missing short, he was missing long, which I'm fine with that,” Hamilton said. “It was good to see him make some shots. He's a good shooter. He's a really good player, and he'll shoot for a great percentage throughout the course of the season.”
