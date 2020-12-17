The penalty for one road loss — quite common and usually considered forgivable in the Mid-South Conference — was steep for the Georgetown College men’s basketball program when the first regular season coaches’ poll was released this week.
GC slipped from No. 1 (where it has camped out for most of the past two seasons) to No. 6 in the rankings. That’s even with a 5-1 record and a current three-game winning streak since an 85-80 loss to No. 11 Cumberlands.
Indiana Wesleyan (13-0) jumped from third to first in ths go-round with 18 of a possible 21 first-place votes.
William Penn (Iowa), Mid-America Christian (Oklahoma), LSU Shreveport and Arizona Christian rounded out the top five ahead of GC, which is the highest-ranked team with a loss. The top five schools flaunt a combined record of 41-0.
GC won the 2019 national title and was the top seed in 2020 before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Aside from Georgetown and Cumberlands, the only other Mid-South team in the poll is conference newcomer Martin Methodist (Tennessee) at No. 24.
Georgetown’s scheduled conference home game Thursday against Freed-Hardeman has been postponed. As of now, the Tigers are off until Dec. 31, when they are slated to host Lindsey Wilson.
The Tigers overcame plenty of adversity in the past two weeks. They defeated Bethel (Tennessee) and Indiana University Southeast without head coach Chris Briggs, who was ejected from the Bethel contest, before winning in his return at Pikeville, an MSC match-up.
GC played the IU Southeast and Pikeville games with only seven available players, including two who had no prior collegiate experience.
Sophomore forward Kyran Jones (21.2 points, 12.7 rebound per game) and redshirt freshman guard Derrin Boyd (17.7 ppg) have led the Tigers with veteran Jake Ohmer (19.3 ppg) out of the lineup.
