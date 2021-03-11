Georgetown College men’s basketball hits a round number this weekend with 30 consecutive appearances in the NAIA tournament, far and away the longest streak in the nation.
Likely never has been the road to the title been more demanding.
With the consolidation of Divisions I and II into one tournament, this year’s field increases from 32 to 48 teams. Eight different sites around the country will host a pair of three-team pods, with the top seed in each receiving a bye to the second round.
In what has been a reloading year only by the Tigers’ lofty standards, GC faces the task of having to win two games in Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday and Saturday just to make it to the later rounds at the traditional championship site of Kansas City, Missouri.
GC (16-7) will take on Keiser University (20-9) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the first round at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday night. The game is available on a pay-per-view basis at the following link: /ssacsports.tv/?S=faulkneruniversity.
Win, and the Tigers would advance to a Saturday night game, also at 6 p.m. Eastern, against Stillman College (16-3) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Georgetown won its third national title when the NAIA tournament was last contested in March 2019. The Tigers were the No. 1 overall seed in the 2020 field before the games were canceled due to coronavirus.
Three 1,000-point career scorers from that team graduated to professional careers in Europe, and the Tigers have been a much younger, less consistent group this winter. GC finished second to Shawnee State in the Mid-South Conference regular-season standings before dropping its third verdict of the season to Thomas More in the semifinals of the conference tourney.
Sophomore forward Kyran Jones, who averages 17.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, and freshman guard Derrin Boyd (16.6 ppg) lead the Tigers. Both were MSC first-team all-conference selections, with Boyd earning newcomer of the year honors.
Point guard Jaquay Wales (8.3 points, 4.9 assists, 4 rebounds per game) was steady in his first season as a starter. Michael Turay (7.6) and Brodricks Jones (7.5) also are key pieces of the puzzle, with the 6-foot-11 Jones the only holdover from 2019’s championship squad.
Keiser won the Sun Conference championship. CoreVon Lott, a 6-1 junior guard, leads the way with 19 points per game. Antwan Claxton (12.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.2 apg) and Shaquille Harris (11.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg) provide ample support, and the Seahawks have three other players producing eight or more points per night.
Stillman lost in the Southern States Athletic Conference final but was rewarded for its stellar, two-loss regular season. The guard-oriented Tigers’ top two 3-point threats, Trey Petty and Ladarius Carter, hit at higher than a 40 percent clip. Petty paces the team with 18.6 points per game. Stillman’s offense generally goes through Devin Merriweather (16.3 ppg, 5 apg).
Georgetown has appeared in the tournament in all 10 of coach Chris Briggs’ seasons, expanding upon a 15-for-15 run by Happy Osborne and five consecutive trips to the national showcase at the end of the late Jim Reid’s career. The Tigers won their other national championships in 1998 and 2013 and lost in the finals in 1961, 1996, 2000 and 2016.
