Four years since Georgetown College last reached the NAIA men's basketball national site in Kansas City, Missouri, only feel like an eternity in Tiger time.
GC has made such a habit of reaching the late rounds of the tournament, making friends from far and wide and adding to its legacy that a period equal to an Olympiad or leap year between appearances seems unthinkable.
And even though it isn't an eon in the grand scheme of things, that span of roughly 1,460 days has been an epoch of almost recognizable change at an event Georgetown knows so well.
To wit, the Tigers with their three national titles are the only past champion from the former NAIA Division I among the field of 16 schools competing for a red banner this week.
Georgetown (28-5) continues its quest at 2 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday when it takes on Langston (Oklahoma) University (31-2) at historic Municipal Auditorium.
NAIA consolidated its two divisions into one all-encompassing national tournament after GC took home the crown in 2019. The Tigers were the No, 1 overall seed and a prohibitive favorite to make it back-to-back titles before the 2020 tourney fell victim to the pandemic.
At home for the early rounds after winning the Mid-South Conference regular-season championship, GC held off Lourdes (Ohio), 67-58, on Tuesday at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym before using two free throws by Kyran Jones with four-tenths of a second remaining to eliminate Indiana Wesleyan, 75-74, the next evening.
Jones (10 points, 10 rebounds per game), who starred along with Jake Ohmer (16.4 ppg) for the 2020 Tigers, fought through a knee injury to return in the tournament after starting only 15 of the Tigers' first 31 contests.
Champions of the Sooner Athletic Conference, Langston (31-2) has won nine consecutive games. Langston's lone losses are to Wayland Baptist and University of North Texas at Dallas.
Four Lions average double-figure scoring: Tristan Harper (15.1), A.J. Rainey (14.2), D'Monte Brown (11.8) and Cortez Mosley (10.9).
While Georgetown (1998, 2013, 2019) is the only remaining team that has won an NAIA D1 title, Grace (1992) and College of Idaho (1996) are past D2 champs.
Four games on Monday and four more on Tuesday will whittle the field to eight for Wednesday's quarterfinals.
GC or Langston will face the winner of Grace (Indiana) and Freed-Hardeman (Tennessee) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Freed-Hardeman rallied from a double-digit deficit at halftime to edge Georgetown, 69-68, in the MSC title game.
Monday's schedule featured St. Thomas (Florida) vs. Tougaloo (Mississippi), LSU Shreveport vs. College of Idaho, Southeastern (Florida) vs. Ottawa (Arizona), and Montana Tech vs. William Penn (Iowa).
The Tigers and Lions tip off Tuesday's slate. They will be followed by Freed-Hardeman and Grace at 4, Jamestown (North Dakota) vs. Indiana Tech at 6, and Morningside (Iowa) vs. Arizona Christian at 8.
Fab Four semifinal games are Friday night, with the championship at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.
To watch Tuesday's game, go to portal.stretchinternet.com/naia.