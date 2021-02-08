Georgetown College men's basketball was chilly from 3-point range Saturday, but proficient inside the arc, allowing the Tigers to bounce back from only their fourth loss of the season with a 65-58 road victory over Lindsey Wilson College.
Derrin Boyd tied the game for the second time with less than four minutes to play in the first half for GC (14-4, 11-4).
On the next offensive possession, the redshirt freshman put the visitors ahead for good.
Chucky Wilson gave GC its largest lead of the day, 38-27, three minutes into the second half.
Kyran Jones led the way with 22 points, his ninth with 20 or more. Jones’ 14 rebounds put him at 12 double-doubles this season — third in the nation, best in the Mid-South Conference.
Jaquay Wales was the only other Tiger in double figures with 12.
GC’s six-game winning streak ended with a 76-72 at Cumberland (Tennessee) on Thursday.
The Tigers hosted Campbellsville on Monday.