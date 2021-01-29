There was no rise in the national rankings this week for Georgetown College men's basketball, but the Tigers continued the hot streak that should play dividends in February and March when everything matters most.
No. 17 GC extended its Mid-South Conference and overall winning streak to four games and avenged one of its three early-season losses Thursday evening with an 83-76 men's basketball win over University of the Cumberlands at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Chucky Wilson chalked up a career-high 28 points for the Tigers (11-3, 8-3), who used a 13-2 run to pull away after the game was tied at 65.
Led by Tevin Olison's 27 points, including the 1,000th of his career, Cumberlands (14-6, 8-6) wouldn't budge, cutting the margin back to four.
GC's 5-for-6 showing from the free throw line over the final 1:13 sealed the victory. Jaquay Wales and newcomer Naradain James each knocked down two. Michael Turay added another
The Tigers shut out everyone but Olison from the 2:33 mark to the horn.
Kyran Jones, last week's NAIA and MSC player of the week, supplemented Wilson with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Wilson and Jones both had five assists. Jones led the Tigers to a 42-24 advantage on the glass.
Derrin Boyd delivered 11 of his 15 points in the second half and Turay tallied seven of his 11 post-intermission for GC, which had the last word in a battle that featured 14 lead changes and nine ties.
Josh Williams (14 points) and Collin Kelley and Lamar Harris (10 apiece) reached double digits for Cumberlands, which earned an 86-81 win over a much thinner GC roster back on Dec. 3.
Wilson hit his first four shots, three from 3-point range, to launch the Tigers' revenge. It was 10-2 after his second bomb not even four minutes into the contest.
Cumberlands chipped away and took its initial lead, 20-19, on a basket by Jahi Hinson with 6:50 to play in the half.
The next four field goals either tied the game or resulted in a lead switch, punctuated by Wilson's three for a 26-24 advantage with 3:37 left.
Boyd found Jones for a bucket that increased that cushion to 30-26 at the half.
Olison pulled the Patriots even at 37, missing the chance to make it a go-ahead 3-point play with 14:21 to go. It was no more than a three-point margin in either direction for nearly the next 10 minutes.
Consecutive baskets by Turay, Boyd and Wilson broke the deadlock at 65. Wilson stretched that sudden lead to seven by sinking the free throw for a 3-point play with 4:26 remaining.
GC answered a Harris hoop with another six straight points to build its largest lead of the night at 78-67. Williams' subsequent 3-point play represented the Patriots' last hurrah from anyone other than Olison.
The win kept the Tigers in control of second place in the Mid-South, 3½ games behind No. 6 Shawnee State, which rides a 14-game winning streak and will be at Davis-Reid on Feb. 18.
Georgetown hosts Pikeville on Saturday.