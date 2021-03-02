Third time is a charm. Tough to beat a good team three times in one season. Two out of three ain’t bad.
Pick your favorite superstition, sports cliché or song lyric. None of them applied Monday night to Thomas More University, which brushed off Georgetown College for the third time this men’s basketball campaign, 65-49, at the Mid-South Conference semifinals in Bowling Green.
GC (16-7), the most recent NAIA national champion and No. 1 overall seed two years running, now awaits its at-large assignment to the expanded, 48-team tournament, which will be announced at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Early-round games will be played at eight pod locations around the county, including Thomas More. Other sites are in Alabama, Louisiana, Indiana, Nebraska, Idaho, and two in Kansas.
Sixteen teams ultimately will advance to the traditional tournament site in Kansas City, Missouri, for the later rounds from March 18 to 23.
Georgetown, which lost the regular-season meetings to Thomas More by margins of 88-48 and 57-53, sputtered out of the gate much like it did in the 40-point loss.
The Tigers trailed 36-14 at the half before slicing a 23-point deficit to eight with 10:31 remaining.
Thomas More (16-8) scored nine of the next 11 points and cruised to the finish.
Reid Jolly paced the Saints with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Batte added 17 points, hurdling 1,000 in his career. Luke Rudy had 14.
Kyran Jones led GC with 14 points and nine rebounds. Derrin Boyd chipped in 13 points and nine boards.
Georgetown shot 20.8 percent from the field in the first half and 34.6 percent overall, including only 2-for-15 from 3-point range.
Thomas More, which has won four of its five games against Georgetown since joining the MSC prior to the 2019-20 season, will take on Shawnee State in Tuesday night’s final.
The game started promisingly for the Tigers with a 3-pointer by Boyd. Michael Turay’s basket gave GC a 7-5 lead before a 3-point play by Jolly gave Thomas More the lead for good.
That also launched a 15-2 run. Georgetown notched only one field goal in the final 13:05 of the half, and it came from Turay with 9:01 left.
Three free throws – one by Jones, two from Wales – were the extent of the Tigers’ offense for the balance of the half.
Jolly, Rudy and Batte combined for the final seven points going into the locker room. Thomas More’s lead crested at 43-20 on a basket by Jolly with 15:38 remaining.
GC scored the next 15 points to make a game of it. Jones and Boyd chalked up traditional 3-point plays prior to Boyd hitting the Tigers’ second and final 3-pointer of the night.
Two free throws from Jolly and buckets by Batte and Logan Swackhammer stopped the bleeding for the Saints. Their lead never again dipped below a dozen.
It is Georgetown’s first loss in the MSC tournament since an 80-58 semifinal verdict against Lindsey Wilson in 2018.