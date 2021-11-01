With the ever-expanding Mid-South Conference schedule up to 22 contests, Georgetown College men's basketball no longer gets the traditional number of getting-to-know-you games in which to win big while blending in its usual busload of fresh-faced talent.
GC took advantage of two such showcases at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym in short order, launching the 2021-22 season with a 103-68 win Thursday over Kentucky Christian University, then taking down Miami University Middleton, 113-68, on Saturday.
The Tigers' two most accomplished veterans provided the star power out of the gate. Kyran Jones coupled 17 points with 18 rebounds against KCU. After leading GC with 19 points in the opener, Derrin Boyd poured in a career-high 32 for an encore to go with seven boards and four steals.
“To me, I always still get nervous,” said Jones, coming off an All-America season. “We're adjusting like always to how Georgetown plays, how Coach (Chris) Briggs plays. It gives us a chance to get them to buy in together.”
Although still missing some players as they await second-semester eligibility, GC flaunted far more than the skeleton crew they've sometimes suited up prior to the holiday season.
Michael Turay chalked up 14 points and four blocked shots. Tae Dozier and Jermaine Patterson each scored 13 points in their Georgetown debut. Dozier delivered four of the Tigers' eight steals.
Seth Johnson added nine points, with seven apiece from Jaquay Wales and Jayrese Williams. Wales dished out six assists.
“Everybody has plenty of room for improvement, but little things,” Briggs said. “First game, it's early. We played a pretty solid, pretty athletic team right there.”
Georgetown's 50-40 halftime lead expanded quickly thanks to an overall 51-27 advantage on the glass. The Tigers scored 21 second-chance points and 40 overall in the paint.
“Defense and transition,” Jones said. “We ended up making more shots in the second half. It was way better.”
Kourtney Ware led all scorers with 26 points for the Knights. David Woodard added 22,
Three-point plays by Wales and Turay, sandwiched around a Dozier layup, erased KCU's modest 27-24 lead and put GC in front for good.
“First half we missed a ton of open shots, turned the ball over too much, let them score a little too easily early,” Briggs said. “The second part of the first half was better. We locked in defensively. They only took two uncontested shots in the second half.”
The Tigers added University of Wyoming transfer Drew LaMont to the mix against MUM and immediately reaped 15 points on 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.
“We got him cleared by NAIA in the middle of practice (Friday) at 4:15,” Briggs said. “He can shoot it, and he'll take charges. He's the one guy on our team that will take a charge right now.”
Boyd piled up his points on 12-for-18 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Williams (13 points, six rebounds), Turay (10 points, eight boards) and Dozier (10 points) all finished in double digits.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.