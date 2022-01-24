Tigers on a tear

Derrin Boyd and Georgetown College men's basketball stayed on a roll with two road wins in Tennessee at the end of last week.

 Kal Oakes

No. 17 Georgetown men’s basketball won its eighth consecutive game Saturday afternoon, breezing past Bethel, 80-62, in McKenzie, Tennessee.

It completed a sweep of the southern swing for the Tigers, whose second-half surge took care of Freed-Hardeman, 73-59.

Georgetown (16-2, 9-2 Mid-South Conference) made 11-of-21 first half 3-pointers, while Bethel (10-10, 2-10 MSC) was 0-for-12 in the opening half from deep. 

The Tigers opened the game on a 10-2 run that included eight points from Derrin Boyd, including two 3-pointers. By the first media timeout, the GC advantage was 24-8, and the lead reached 20 on a layup from Seth Johnson with 9:12 remaining. Georgetown closed the half with five straight points to enter halftime with a 53-24 lead. 

Boyd finished with 18 points. Drew Lamont added 14, and Johnson and Kyran Jones each pitched in 11. 

GC avenged an early-season home loss to Freed-Hardeman by starting the second half on a 14-5 run to go on top 43-42. 

After multiple lead swaps, Georgetown put the game away with a 16-2 run that gave the Tigers a 63-50 cushion.

Jones posted his third straight double-double and eighth of the season with a team-leading 21 points and 14 rebounds. Second-semester addition Cam Brooks-Harris also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards, Boyd added 14 points, and Jayrese Williams scored 11.

Georgetown hosted No. 10 Thomas More in a key MSC contest Monday evening after press time. The Tigers entertain another in-state rival, Pikeville, at 8 p.m. Thursday.

