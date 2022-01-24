No. 17 Georgetown men’s basketball won its eighth consecutive game Saturday afternoon, breezing past Bethel, 80-62, in McKenzie, Tennessee.
It completed a sweep of the southern swing for the Tigers, whose second-half surge took care of Freed-Hardeman, 73-59.
Georgetown (16-2, 9-2 Mid-South Conference) made 11-of-21 first half 3-pointers, while Bethel (10-10, 2-10 MSC) was 0-for-12 in the opening half from deep.
The Tigers opened the game on a 10-2 run that included eight points from Derrin Boyd, including two 3-pointers. By the first media timeout, the GC advantage was 24-8, and the lead reached 20 on a layup from Seth Johnson with 9:12 remaining. Georgetown closed the half with five straight points to enter halftime with a 53-24 lead.
Boyd finished with 18 points. Drew Lamont added 14, and Johnson and Kyran Jones each pitched in 11.
GC avenged an early-season home loss to Freed-Hardeman by starting the second half on a 14-5 run to go on top 43-42.
After multiple lead swaps, Georgetown put the game away with a 16-2 run that gave the Tigers a 63-50 cushion.
Jones posted his third straight double-double and eighth of the season with a team-leading 21 points and 14 rebounds. Second-semester addition Cam Brooks-Harris also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards, Boyd added 14 points, and Jayrese Williams scored 11.
Georgetown hosted No. 10 Thomas More in a key MSC contest Monday evening after press time. The Tigers entertain another in-state rival, Pikeville, at 8 p.m. Thursday.