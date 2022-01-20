Georgetown College men's basketball continued its mid-season surge Monday night by taking down a recent Mid-South Conference nemesis and the reigning NAIA national champion in one big chunk.
Derrin Boyd led four Tigers in double figures with 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting and powered GC to its sixth consecutive win, 79-54, over Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.
The Tigers hit precisely two-thirds of their shots and scored 52 points in the second half, including a game-ending run of 19 consecutive points, to tear open what had been a tenuous 27-26 advantage at the break.
Kyran Jones dropped his 31st career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Georgetown (14-2 overall, 7-2 MSC). Jaquay Wales also scored 14 points, while Cam Brooks-Harris (10 points) enjoyed his most prolific game since joining the GC lineup for second semester.
Drew LaMont added nine points and seven rebounds.
Donovan Carlisle (13 points) and James Jones (11) were the lone douhle-digit scorers for Shawnee State (9-8, 3-7).
Elijah Bishop opened the second half with a layup to put the Bears in front. Wales answered and took it back for good on the Tigers' behalf. That triggered a 15-3 run, also including 3-pointers by Wales and Jones.
Shawnee State went on a 9-0 binge to get within a pair, 44-42, before Brooks-Harris broke the spell at the 9:42 mark. Boyd's traditional 3-point play and a triple from Brooks-Harris soon stretched the lead.
LaMont landed a 3-pointer and increased the gap from six to nine with 3:20 to play. The Bears didn't score again.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.