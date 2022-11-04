Tae's day

Redshirt freshman Tae Dozier scored 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting in No. 10 Georgetown's season-opening win over Virginia University-Lynchburg.

 Kal Oakes
Georgetown College men's basketball waited seven and a half months to get back on the court after an uncharacteristic second consecutive opening-round exit from the NAIA tournament.
 

