Georgetown College men's basketball waited seven and a half months to get back on the court after an uncharacteristic second consecutive opening-round exit from the NAIA tournament.
The wait became just a tad more excruciating when Virginia University of Lynchburg rolled up to the doors of Davis-Reid Alumni Gym an hour later than the 7 p.m. Friday starting time.
Surely that inconvenience didn't earn the Dragons any mercy from the No. 10 Tigers, who tipped off what promises to be another entertaining season with a 103-58 rout.
Four starters and a reserve scored in double figures for Georgetown, led by Cam Brooks-Harris with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting to go with six assists.
Tommy Thomas, a newcomer to the program out of Harlem, New York, by way of Pratt Community College, missed only one of his eight shots in 13 minutes and served up 16 points in his GC debut. Brooks-Harris and Thomas combined for five of Georgetown's 10 3-pointers.
The Tigers shot a toasty 61.3 percent from the field and shared the wealth to the tune of 32 assists on 46 made field goals. Late-arriving Lynchburg never found the range after its quick warm-up and sputtered to 33.9 percent accuracy.
Tae Dozier matched Thomas with a 7-for-8 performance and finished with 15 points. All-American Kyran Jones coupled 13 points with a team-high eight rebounds, while Seth Johnson jammed the stat sheet with 12 points, seven boards and seven assists.
A dozen Tigers checked into the game, and all got into the scoring column. GC flaunted seven different shot blockers on the night, led by Brooks-Harris with three swats and Rashad Bishop with a pair.
Marcus Willis led Lynchburg with 14 points but on 5-for-21 shooting.
Brooks-Harris buried a 3-pointer off the opening tap and knocked down another in the middle of a 16-0 run that made it 19-3 on a Jones layup with 14:03 remaining in the half.
Inside buckets by Dozier and Thomas, followed by a Drew LaMont three, provided another seven-point surge and a 30-10 advantage just inside the 10-minute mark.
Another Thomas layup and Bishop's second dunk in a short span answered a modest Lynchburg run and restored the 20-point cushion, 43-23, with 4:29 left until intermission.
Whether or not GC would hurdle the century mark was the only lingering drama in the second half. Barren County freshman Adek Nyekan achieved that benchmark on a dunk with 2:03 to go.