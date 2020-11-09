Those who are anxious to see life return to “normal” received at least a momentary dose of fun familiarity from the Georgetown College men's basketball team Friday night.
On the heels of a spotty performance in its season opener against Midway, No. 1 GC never trailed against what figured to be a step up in competition, taking down West Virginia Tech, 87-71, in the annual Central Bank Jim Reid Classic at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Kyran Jones, 6-foot-5 sophomore and heir apparent in the Tigers' trail of athletes with national notoriety, erupted for a career-high 28 points and matched his previous best with 14 rebounds. The Bowling Green product scored 18 in the second half.
Jake Ohmer supplied 17 of his 27 points prior to intermission for Georgetown (2-0), which will tip off the conference campaign in an expanded, ever-toughening Mid-South Conference on Thursday, Nov. 19 at University of Pikeville.
Andreas Jonsson's seven first-half 3-pointers were primarily responsible for keeping the Golden Bears afloat. Jonsson concluded with eight bombs and led all scorers with 31 points.
Juvante Hayes added 14 points and seven assists for West Virginia Tech.
GC trailed deep into the second half in a back-and-forth battle with Midway, a team both the Tigers and Bears handled with ease last winter.
All the major indicators were better for Georgetown in the second stint of its scaled-back non-conference slate. The Tigers shot 30-for-57 (52.6 percent) from the field.
Their biggest advantage was from the free-throw line, where GC went 23-for-30 compared to Tech's 7-of-7 showing. Ohmer was perfect in a baker's dozen attempts.
Georgetown's 37-29 advantage on the glass produced numerous second-chance opportunities for Jones and Michael Turay (10 points, seven rebounds). Jones was a tidy 12-for-15 from the field.
Six different Tigers produced at least two steals, contributing to 20 Tech turnovers.
Ohmer drained a 3-pointer in the opening minute to give GC the lead out of the gate. It grew to 11-4 on a pair of free throws each from Turay and Ohmer.
Philip Mullins' put-back cut the margin to 15-12, but the prevailing theme of the night was the Tigers answering every call by the Golden Bears. Brodricks Jones triggered that trend with a second-chance conversion. Ohmer enhanced that answer with a bucket courtesy of Jaquay Wales' steal.
Jonsson rained down a three to get Tech within a single point, 25-24, at the 8:06 mark. Georgetown replied with a 6-0 surge, starting with Turay's basket by way of the offensive glass. Wales found Derrin Boyd for a hoop, then scored in transition himself to punctuate that push.
Tech's trouble keeping up with the Joneses continued when Trey Jones scored his only basket of the game to ignite an 8-3 gain for GC right before the half.
Another long-range salvo from Jonsson beat the horn to make it a 44-38 separation at the break.
In addition to awakening its perimeter defense out of the locker room, Georgetown fed Tech a steady diet of Kyran Jones. He collected the first two Tiger hoops of the second stanza.
Ohmer soon followed with a 3-pointer, and Turay put back an Ohmer miss to produce GC's first double-digit lead of the evening at 53-42.
WV whittled its gap to 63-58 with the help of Jonsson's lone triple of the half, backed by an Ashton Parker bucket with 10:29 to play.
The Tigers scored the next nine points to launch a 14-2 run that slammed the door. Most of it was the product of tenacity in the paint, including a pair of put-backs by Kyran Jones. Another of his rebounds led to two Boyd free throws. Ohmer's golden road to the stripe also continued.
Brodricks Jones furnished eight points, five boards and three blocked shots to help the Tigers' cause. Wales, taking over at point guard this season, stuffed the sheet with five points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Boyd dropped in seven points.
Georgetown will scrimmage NCAA Division II Lincoln Memorial next weekend before embarking on the 22-game league docket. The Tigers' MSC home opener is Dec. 3 against conference newcomer Freed-Hardeman.
