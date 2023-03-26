Penultimate round

Jake Ohmer of Georgetown College launched a 3-pointer from the corner at Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium during the Tigers' national semifinal loss to Indiana Tech.

 Richard Davis/Georgetown College
Sharp momentum swings, usually in its favor, fueled Georgetown College throughout the men's basketball season and played a pivotal role in the Tigers' return to the late rounds of the NAIA tournament.
 

Tags

Recommended for you