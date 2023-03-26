Sharp momentum swings, usually in its favor, fueled Georgetown College throughout the men's basketball season and played a pivotal role in the Tigers' return to the late rounds of the NAIA tournament.
After a series of comebacks on the road to the Fab Four, however, GC couldn't sustain the flip-side prosperity of an early double-digit lead Friday night at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Down by 16 late in the first half, Indiana Tech took control on the other side of intermission and ended Georgetown's season, 80-71, in the national semifinals.
Jake Ohmer concluded the night and his collegiate career with a game-high 20 points for Georgetown (30-6), which completed its most successful season since winning the title in 2019 and being ranked No. 1 at the end of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
Consecutive comeback wins over Indiana Wesleyan at home, then Langston (Oklahoma) and Grace (Indiana) at the national site, put Georgetown in the lead quartet for the 16th time in school history. The Tigers trailed both prior games in Kansas City by double digits in the first half.
Given a golden opportunity by a nearly perfect first half that amazingly included zero Tiger turnovers, GC simply couldn't stop an avalanche of 3-pointers or a freight train of drives to the rim by resurgent Indiana Tech (32-5).
The Warriors warmed up to 47 percent shooting in the second half while holding the Tigers to 30 percent. Tech also out-scored Georgetown by a 21-14 margin from the free-throw line and 16-5 in the second-chance category.
Josh Kline and Grant Smith scored 15 points apiece to lead Indiana Tech, which fell to No. 1 College of Idaho, 73-71, in Saturday's championship game.
Steve Helm added 12 points off the bench. Seven different Warriors scored eight or more.
Kyran Jones continued his parade of double-doubles in the tournament with 12 points and 16 rebounds for Georgetown. Tae Dozier added 11 points and six boards, while Tommy Thomas tallied 10 points.
Georgetown was without first-team all-Mid-South Conference performer Cam Brooks-Harris, who returned home to Ohio for family reasons.
Dozier took his place in the starting lineup and provided an immediate spark with two jumpers, then a dunk to punctuate the Tigers' 10-5 sprint from the starting block. Ohmer notched the next five points to put Indiana Tech in a deep hole.
Jaquay Wales nailed a 3-pointer and extended that margin to 22-9 with 12:01 remaining in the half. Georgetown's lead peaked at 36-20 on a bucket by Rashad Bishop at the 5:48 mark.
Free throws by Ohmer and Dozier were the only ensuing noise of the half. In perhaps a sign of things to come, the Tigers missed their final eight tries from the field, and the Warriors took advantage with a modest run on threes by Cory McKinney and Jeremy Luciani to make it 40-29 at the break.
Georgetown weathered the initial storm, with layups by Dozier and Ohmer in a 20-second span on the heels of an early bucket from Drew LaMont keeping the cushion at 46-35 with 16:47 to go.
Layups by Blake Davison and Kline gave the Warriors another kick-start, and consecutive triples from Steve Helm and Max Perez pulled them even at 50. Two McKinney free throws vaulted Tech into the lead with 10:11 remaining.
Dozier, Ohmer and Jabrion Spikes kept the Tigers afloat from the line during their extended cold snap. Ohmer's two freebies trimmed the deficit to 63-60 with 4:10 to play, but a 3-point play from Grant Smith doubled Indiana Tech's breathing room less than a minute later.
Ohmer's three and a Jones steal and layup were the final stand for GC, which trailed 69-67 with 1:55 left.
Indiana Tech drained the shot clock, and Smith located Rog Stein for a jumper to hasten the Warriors' getaway. Ohmer came up empty on the next two Tiger trips, leading to two Kline free throws and a Helm layup.
Georgetown fell from ahead in similar fashion in a 69-68 loss to Freed-Hardeman for the Mid-South Championship.
In the highlight of their regular season, the Tigers erased a 23-point deficit in the final seven minutes to beat Cumberland (Tennessee) on a 3-point runner by Ohmer at the buzzer.
Ohmer and LaMont are the only seniors for Georgetown, which also won national titles in 1998 and 2013 and lost the final on a last-second shot in 2016.