Stop the presses: Georgetown College men's basketball is heating up at the right time.
After enduring a four-game, mid-February losing streak – something the program hadn't experienced at any time of the season in more than 20 years – the Tigers have rolled into their customary place in the Mid-South Conference championship as if it were all a weird dream.
GC avenged one of those defeats Sunday night in Bowling Green by dismantling defending NAIA national champion Shawnee State University, 89-67, in the semifinals of the MSC tournament.
The Tigers will get their crack at another recent nemesis when they take on top-seeded Thomas More in Monday's title game at 9 p.m. Eastern. Thomas More has won five in a row over Georgetown since the Tigers trounced the Saints, 88-72, in the 2020 Mid-South final.
“When you drop four in a row like that, and you're not used to doing that, it certainly lights a fire into you,” GC coach Chris Briggs said. “Guys definitely responded to the practices we had, and a couple guys who were banged up got a little more healthy.”
In a game ruled by runs, Georgetown (24-7) both opened and closed the first half with a substantial one against Shawnee State (18-14).
Derrin Boyd, Jayrese Williams and Drew LaMont each knocked down a 3-pointer to anchor an 11-0 start. After the Bears used their own long-range tactics to turn the tables for a 27-25 lead, the Tigers went on a 20-2 tear over the final 5 1/2 minutes and took a 45-29 advantage into the locker room.
Georgetown went 15-for-27 from 3-point range against Shawnee State one night after burying 12-of-29 in an 81-64 quarterfinal victory over Freed-Hardeman.
“The key is getting good ones. Move the ball, reverse the ball, find your open teammate, play unselfish. Get good looks and knock 'em down,” Briggs said. “We're at our best when we're getting at least 15 assists, and 21 is phenomenal. We struggled some of the games the past couple weeks where we were low, in single-digit assists.”
Shawnee State scored the first seven points of the second half to nudge within nine, but separate spurts of 11-0, 8-1 and 10-0 pushed Georgetown north of 80 points for the third consecutive game, only the Tigers' second such sequence all season.
Boyd chalked up a team-high 25 while also hauling down eight rebounds and dishing seven assists.
“Big-time performance from him. Really did a great job, He's really coming on, helping Jaquay (Wales) with a little point guard role when we need him to and just making the simple play,” Briggs said. “Sometimes he can get in traffic and get in trouble. He did a good job of getting in that traffic tonight and kicking it and finding somebody open.”
Williams added 23 points, while LaMont supplied 16 along with five rebounds. Kyran Jones dropped a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards. Wales matched Boyd with seven dimes and added to the Tigers' 38-32 rebounding edge over the hard-nosed Bears with six.
“Really proud of all those guys and a total team effort,” Briggs said. “Gave up some offensive rebounds, but that's their thing, crash and try to kill you on that offensive glass. Gave up too many of those, but if that's the one thing I have tonight in this win, we'll move on and go forward.”
Boyd, LaMont and Williams combined to go 13-for-21 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Georgetown held Shawnee State to 33.8 percent from the field. Isaac Abergut and Donoven Carlisle bolstered the Bears with 12 points each.
“All four of those games we dropped, we gave up 80-plus points, and we just keep preaching if we can hold people into the 60s, take care of the ball and get some good shots, we'll be fine,” Briggs said.
GC used 10 unanswered points to erase Freed-Hardeman's lead late in the first half Saturday evening. LaMont nailed a 3-pointer and two free throws during the surge.
The Tigers stretched their 38-31 halftime lead with a 7-2 start to the second half. Georgetown's margin grew to as many as 27.
Boyd led six Tigers in double digits with 15 points. LaMont (14), Williams (13), Wales (11), Jones (10 points, 16 rebounds) and Cam Brooks-Harris (10) shared the wealth. Wales and Boyd combined for 11 assists.
Whatever the reasons for the late-season swoon, it's far from everyone's mind now.
“Confidence is usually not an issue with our guys. I give them a lot of freedom. Sometimes it works out really well, and sometimes we struggle a little bit,” Briggs said. “This is the time of year where you need to get clicking and get things figured out. A little more mentally focused and a little more tough will not hurt anybody in March.”
Thomas More rolled 85-74 at GC on Jan. 24 and backed it up with an 85-59 home rout Feb. 17. Both teams are locked into the NAIA tournament, but the Tigers are eager to hoist a Mid-South banner for the 12th time. They've been to 20 MSC finals in the tourney's 26-year existence.
“It's definitely important. Any time you're in a tournament, you want to win the tournament, whether it's conference tournament, national tournament or a Christmas tournament,” Briggs said. “Thomas More's given us fits the past couple years. Hopefully our guys will respond to that and come out ready.”