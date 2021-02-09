The ranks couldn't have been thinner, but Monday's effort by the Scott County boys' basketball team couldn't have been more inspired.
With five starters playing all 32 minutes and four of them scoring at least 16 points apiece, the Cardinals unleashed their most complete performance of the season in a 73-59 home victory over Woodford County.
SC (5-5) has won four consecutive games, matching its longest streak of last winter, when the Cardinals won the 11th Region title for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year.
Elias Richardson led Scott County with 23 points and seven rebounds. Nick Mosby added 18, including 7-for-8 from the free throw line.
Starting his second straight game at point guard, JZ Middleton was perfect from the floor, including four 3-pointers, on his way to 16 points and Chick-fil-A player of the game honors.
Jeremy Hamilton also scored 16, punctuated by a dozen in the fourth quarter, to go along with nine rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocked shots.
The only non-scorer, Andrew Willhite, led Scott County with four assists, made two steals and fueled the Cards' half-court defense with frequent deflections.
Usual starters Isaiah Haynes, Chase Grigsby and Micah Glenn all watched from the bench in street clothes. Haynes and Grigsby are expected to be cleared to play soon after post-COVID protocol. Glenn was out with an MCL sprain in his right knee, suffered in the final minute of Saturday's win at Western Hills.
The Cards dominated despite it all. After recovering from an 8-3 deficit out of the gate, they led 15-12 after eight minutes, 31-22 at the half and 53-38 going into the fourth quarter.
SC's lead peaked at 26 midway through the fourth quarter.
Freshman Jasper Johnson led Woodford County (6-8) with 13 points off the bench. Hunter Penn finished with 12 points and five rebounds, each number five below his season's average.
Makhi Smith chipped in 11 for the Yellow Jackets, who absorbed their fourth consecutive loss.
Scott County went 19-for-26 from the free throw line, substantially better than its 58.7 percent clip on the season.
Mosby and Richardson outscored Woodford in the first half, combining for 23 points.
Middleton matched his two first-half threes in the third quarter, Richardson registered 10 more in that stanza to help the Cards put it away.
Great Crossing 68, Rockcastle County 58
Finally back at full strength for the first time in three weeks, Great Crossing girls' basketball delivered arguably its most impressive win of the season Monday night, racing past visiting Rockcastle County, 68-58.
Timothi Williams and Raegan Barrett combined for 35 points in their first start since Jan. 19. Williams finished with 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Barrett tallied her 13 on 6-for-10 accuracy.
Each missed two games in the aftermath of GC's pause for COVID protocols, then came off the bench Saturday in a home loss to Danville.
Senior point guard Braylee McMath added 15 points, seven assists and three steals for Great Crossing (7-2). Ava Schureman, Rachel Smith and Hailey Ward each scored six on the strength of multiple 3-pointers to complete the Lady Warhawks' scoring.
GC was 12-for-24 from deep and shot 47.3 overall while committing only eight turnovers. Points off giveaways favored the 'Hawks by a wide 17-2 margin.
After ripping open a double-digit lead with a 19-9 first quarter, GC used a 19-2 mid-game run open a 50-29 advantage late in the third period.
Rockcastle County (6-2) entered the game as a consensus top-25 team in the state, having lost only to undefeated Wayne County.
Keelee King led all scorers with 23 points for the Lady Rockets but was 1-for-7 from long range. Casey Coleman chipped in 12 points and a team-high six rebounds. Hallie Brown had 11 points.