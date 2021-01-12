With a fast start and a smothering finish, Scott County girls' basketball got itself into the win column Monday night at home,
SC stymied Madison Central to the tune of two field goals in the second half and pulled away to its first win of the season, 58-36.
Senior Kenady Tompkins scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the first nine minutes for Scott County (1-3). The Lady Cards followed Tompkins' lead to an early 13-5 advantage, and her back-to-back hoops made it 22-16 before she went to the bench for a breather.
That coincided with a five-minute drought, and Madison Central (3-2) crept back into contention. Raelynn Miller's scoop shot started a 3-point run to cap a 9-0 run and put the Indians on top by three with two minutes left in the half.
Camryn Sergent's jumper pulled Scott County within one, 25-24, at the break, and Malieyah Moore's 3-pointer provided the final lead change of the night to start the third period.
Madison Central briefly tied it before six consecutive points from Emma Price, Moore and Kaylie Wise created some cushion. Moore and Price later combined for the final seven points of the quarter, furnishing the foundation for a 16-1 run that put it away.
The Indians went 2-for-20 from the floor in the second half and shot 9-for-54 (16.7 percent) overall.
Tompkins rounded out her night with nine rebounds. Price finished with 15 points. Tyra Young provided seven points and a team-high 10 boards, while Moore mustered seven points, four assists and four steals.
Eve Carter paced Madison Central with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Scott County, which is unbeaten in the 42nd District since the start of the 2016-17 season, opens that schedule Tuesday night at home against Bryan Station.
Women: Georgetown 66, No. 24 Bethel 64
Georgetown College women's basketball stumbled at the start of the Mid-South Conference season with a five-game losing skid, most of those contests against a brutal run of nationally ranked opponents.
Grace White simply refused to let it happen again Monday afternoon.
The Northern Kentucky University transfer capped her 30-point performance with a go-ahead 3-point play, then blocked a shot on No. 24 Bethel University's next-to-last possession to secure the Tigers' 66-64 triumph at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
GC (2-6, 1-5) led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter before MSC newcomer Bethel (8-7, 3-5) battled back in a physical contest that featured 11 lead changes, 11 ties, 56 fouls and 66 free throw attempts.
White amassed her offense on 9-for-14 shooting from the field and 10-for-12 from the line, where the Tigers went 25-for-36 as a team. She also blocked three shots and made two steals.
Madison Darnell added 10 points for the Tigers.
Neither team enjoyed more than a two-point lead over the final 8:17.
Shelbi Wilson grabbed the ball after White's swat of the shot by Ever Walker and added an insurance free throw down the stretch.
It was the Tigers' only make in their final four attempts, but the margin stood up when Bethel's desperation heave by Walker was off the mark at the horn.
Mickey Head led the Wildcats with 21 points, including 10-for-14 from the line. Jani Crawford added 15 points and Anya Patterson 10 for Bethel.
GC hosts Life University at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Tiger men will take on Campbellsville in the second game of that doubleheader at 8 p.m.